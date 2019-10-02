Individual Show Tickets Now on Sale for BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford

(Diane Schuur / Photo Courtesy of Jazz at the Oxford)

General admission tickets for the tenth annual BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford individual shows are now available for sale online at jazzattheoxford.com or by calling 503-432-9477.

For five weekends from October through March, Oxford Hotel Bend in the heart of downtown welcomes world-class jazz to the intimate jazz ballroom.

The series begins in October with two-time Grammy Award winner Diane Schuur. November’s shows feature the Brubeck Brothers Quartet, comprising two of jazz legend Dave Brubeck’s sons. January brings a tribute to the music of Grover Washington, Jr. from Portland-based Eldon “T” Jones and his band, N Touch. Celebrated jazz guitarist Bruce Forman’s “western bebop” show Cow Bop graces our stage in February. In March, the series will conclude with our Executive Producer and Billboard-charting saxophonist Patrick Lamb.

“Our Series Pass sales brought astounding demand this year,” said Samuel Johnson, general manager at the Oxford Hotel Bend. “In light of that, we’ve released a limited number of general admission tickets for this celebratory series. We are grateful for the enthusiasm Jazz at the Oxford has received over the past ten years and the continued support from the community and our sponsors.”

Shows will be at 7pm on Fridays, and at 5pm and 8pm on Saturdays. The complete artist lineup is as follows:

October 18-19, 2019: Diane Schuur

November 15-16, 2019: Brubeck Brothers Quartet

January 10-11, 2020: Eldon “T” Jones & N Touch

February 7-8, 2020: Cow Bop

March 13-14, 2020: Patrick Lamb

Georges Bouhey will continue to host the series’ free music education workshops, allowing local artists and music enthusiasts to talk, play with and learn from world-class performers. Workshops will be held on the Saturday of each performance weekend beginning at 11:15am in the lower level jazz room of Oxford Hotel Bend.

oxfordhotelbend.com