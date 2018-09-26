Individual Show Tickets Now On Sale for BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford

(Photo courtesy of The Oxford)

Single show general admission tickets for the 9th Annual BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford are now available for sale online at jazzattheoxford.com or by calling 503-432-9477.

For five weekends from October through March, world-class jazz comes to Oxford Hotel Bend’s intimate jazz ballroom located in the heart of downtown Bend. 10below Restaurant, located in the lower level of Oxford Hotel Bend, will continue to provide delightful fare and cocktails for show attendees.

Produced by Billboard-charting jazz musician Patrick Lamb of Patrick Lamb Productions, the 2018-19 lineup begins in October with the effortless fusion of jazz, blues and rock from Grammy winner Lee Ritenour.

November’s shows feature Guitar Legends 2018, a virtuoso guitar trio made up of Dan Balmer, Dan Faehnle and John Stowell.

January brings a New Year as well as beautifully timeless, intoxicating vocals from singer Kat Edmonson. In February, we welcome a groundbreaking force among the sax elite: Paul Taylor. The ninth series closes in March with the soulful, smooth Frank McComb on keys and vocals.

“The response to this year’s lineup has been astounding. For the sixth year in a row, we have broken our record for series pass sales,” said Samuel Johnson, General Manager of Oxford Hotel Bend. “We are thrilled to bring these artists to Bend, and we are yet again humbled by the overwhelming support of the Central Oregon community as well as our sponsors.”

Shows will be at 7pm on Fridays, and at 5pm and 8pm on Saturdays. The complete artist lineup is as follows:

• October 19-20: Lee Ritenour

• November 16-17: Guitar Legends 2018 featuring Dan Balmer, Dan Faehnle and

John Stowell

• January 11-12, 2019: Kat Edmonson

• February 8-9, 2019: Paul Taylor

• March 15-16, 2019: Frank McComb

Georges Bouhey will continue to host the series’ free music education workshops, allowing local artists and music enthusiasts to talk, play with and learn from world-class performers. Workshops will be held on the Saturday of the performance weekend in October, January and February beginning at 11:15am in the lower level jazz room of Oxford Hotel Bend.

About BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford

Now in its ninth year, BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford brings talented musicians to the intimate ballroom of Oxford Hotel Bend, located in the heart of downtown Bend. Patrick Lamb Productions produces the series, which features an array of never-before-seen in Bend performers.

About Oxford Hotel Bend

Oxford Hotel Bend is Bend’s first and only luxury boutique hotel. Located in the heart of

downtown, the seven-story Oxford Hotel Bend features 59 spacious and luxurious

executive suites, many with views of the Cascade Mountains. Designed with the leisure

and business traveler in mind, Oxford Hotel Bend features a variety of amenities and

services intended to up the ante on the traditional boutique hotel experience. For more

information, visit oxfordhotelbend.com.