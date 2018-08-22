Interesting Hobbies for Music Lovers

Music is something that millions (if not billions!) of people around the globe have found comfort in. It has the ability to lift your mood, help you make sense of the world around you, connect you with other people, as well as inspire you. You may be reading this because you happen to be a music lover and are curious about music-related activities that you can engage yourself in during your free time. If this happens to be the case, you should find this article insightful as it’s going to list a few interesting hobbies for your everyday music lover.

Starting a Music Blog

Blogs have become something that is increasingly popular these days as people are constantly online looking for information. If you want a music-related hobby to keep busy with, you should, therefore, think about starting a music blog. This is your chance to post content that’s related to all things music and engage with other people who share the same passion. You can either choose to post content about music from a broad perspective or narrow down and choose a niche. Some aspects of music you could include are the latest songs in a chosen genre, celebrity gossip, music videos, or upcoming artists depending on your area of interest and how much free time that you have. Some general tips on blogging (if this is your first time) are leveraging on your strengths, creating expectations and meeting them, as well as doing enough keyword research beforehand so that your site is optimized and ready to be found in search engines.

Playing an Instrument

Another music-related hobby to consider picking up is playing an instrument. It is especially a good pick if you’re quite creative yourself and want to expand your musical skills. Playing an instrument is a way of creating your own music as well as coming up with different sounds. It can also be relaxing, help relieve you of stress, and help you boost your brain power. There are various instruments worth playing, and one is the guitar. Some benefits of playing this instrument include helping you take your mind off any pain you may be experiencing, making you feel good, and helping you relieve tension and anxiety. If you do decide to learn to play the guitar, you should consider looking for Guitar Center coupons as it should ensure you get your new instrument at a discounted rate. Once you master playing, you can think about posting videos, playing with a band, or posting tutorials.

Writing Reviews

If you think you’ve got a good ear for music, why not become a music critic in your spare time? You can do this by writing reviews on new songs or albums and posting them online. There are several routes to go about doing this which include posting your reviews on your blog or writing for another site. You could also decide to go down the journalist route and write news stories, interview musicians, and review concerts if you’d prefer that more. This is a great hobby to pick up if you enjoy writing and have a strong opinion when it comes to musical matters.

Writing Songs

Songwriting is another interesting hobby that you can pick up. Similar to writing reviews, this is ideal if you enjoy the written word and want to merge that with your love for music. Writing songs can be a great way to express your love for music as well as therapeutic as you can musically express how you feel as well. You can decide to share these songs online, give them to upcoming artists or sell them if you want to make money from your writing.

Backup Vocals

If you have a decent singing voice, another music-related hobby to consider is doing backup vocals for artists or groups. It can be something that you find fun, and it’s a great way of meeting other people who also have a passion for music. Perhaps start by looking for a group and checking if they need any extra vocals. Some ways to improve your singing voice are drinking warm water, getting enough sleep, reducing stress, and avoiding smoking as well as avoiding excessive alcohol consumption.

For those who have a deep love for music, you will find that it becomes a part of your everyday life. It is, therefore, only natural that you would want to spend your leisure time engaging in music-related activities. Beyond the ones mentioned above, there are likely several others that you may find enjoyable. Hopefully, after reading this, you have a few more ideas regarding how to fuel your passion for music.