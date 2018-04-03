INTERNATIONAL MUSICAL STARS TO SHINE IN TWO SPECIAL CONCERTS IN BEND THIS APRIL

(Photos courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

She attended Harvard, the Royal Academy of Music, and Julliard, before being hailed by the London Times “a pianist of powerful physical and imaginative muscle.” He started playing professionally at 13, is a member of the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame, and was star of the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway show BOOGIE STOMP. He was twice nominated for a Grammy and toured the world with performances at Lincoln Center and Kennedy Center, the House of Blues in Chicago, BB King’s Blues Club in NYC, the Monterey Jazz Festival, and the Detroit Jazz Festival. So, what do these three artists have in common?

They will all be in Bend this April 13-14 to headline Sunriver Music Festival’s Piano Showcase: From Bach to Boogie to Jazz, a dynamic two-day piano celebration at Bend’s Tower Theater.

Highlighting this year’s interactive event are renowned classical pianist Tanya Gabrielian, sophisticated and inventive jazz pianist Randy Porter, and boogie-woogie blues extraordinaire Arthur Migliazza. Concerts and workshops are geared toward music-makers and music-appreciators alike. There are two concerts:

Friday April 13, 7:30pm featuring all three artists celebrating the versatility and virtuosity of piano

Saturday April 14, 7:30pm highlighting collaborations with all three artists and even more amazing solo performances

All three pianists will perform an entirely different program at each nightly concert. Saturday daytime will be filled with workshops, masterclasses, and musical conversations with the three world-class artists.

A two-day, all-inclusive pass for all concerts and workshop is $80. Students age 21 and under get the all-inclusive pass for $40. Individual concert tickets are also available for the Friday and Saturday night concerts at $35 each.

For out-of-towners, the Piano Showcase exclusive lodging sponsor, Shilo Inn & Suites, is offering a special lodging discount. Contact them (541-389-9600) and ask about the Piano Showcase special rate.

For complete ticket information: www.sunrivermusic.org, or email information@sunrivermusic.org, or call 541-593-9310.