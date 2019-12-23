Interpretive Snow Tours at Mt. Bachelor Beginning this Holiday Season

Discover Your Forest, in collaboration with the Deschutes National Forest and Mt. Bachelor Ski Area, is beginning its annual winter interpretive programs. The programs allow visitors to the Mt. Bachelor Ski Area to snowshoe, ski or snowboard with a ranger. All interpretive programs focus on the ecology, geology and wildlife of the Cascades.

Snowshoe programs are underway and will continue through March 29, 2020. Interested parties meet at the Forest Service snowshoeing hut, located in the parking lot of Mt. Bachelor’s West Village. There are two start times: 10:00am and 1:30pm. Tours are available on weekends and school break weekdays, with the exceptions of Christmas and New Year’s Day. Tours last 90 minutes and snowshoes are provided. No prior experience is needed.

On weekends beginning January 2 and running through March 29, an interpretive ski and snowboard tour will also be offered on Mt. Bachelor’s groomed runs. The tour, which lasts an hour, begins at Noon. Participants are responsible for having lift tickets and appropriate equipment, as well as basic riding and skiing skills.

While both programs are free, donations are suggested to help nonprofit Discover Your Forest continue to provide educational programming and volunteer support. Reservations are not required for individual participants. Groups tours for schools, youth or other organizations may be scheduled for weekends. For more information or to book a group tour, call Karen Gentry at (541) 383-4771 or email to karen.gentry@discovernw.org.

discoveryourforest.org