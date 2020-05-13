It’s a Celebration — This Saturday & Every Saturday

(Rick Steber & Company — MAKERS | Photo by Cascade Business News)

Featuring — Wood Fired Pizza, Old Coots Offering Free Advice from noon-2pm (Might be bad advice but at least it’s free), local artist Ron Raasch will display his work, prize drawings of Tre-Fin Seafood smoked albacore tuna samples and much, much more.

On Saturday, we urge you to show your support to open the Crook County economy by stopping by Rick Steber & Company — MAKERS, located at 131 NE 5th Street in Prineville — open this Saturday and every Saturday, from 10am-5pm — IN OPEN DEFIANCE.

rickstebermakers.com