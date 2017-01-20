January Art Exhibits — Sunriver

Artists’ Gallery Sunriver

57100 Beaver Dr., 541-593-2127 or 541-593-8274, www.artistsgallerysunriver.com

It’s already a New Year. Come and celebrate with the Artists of Artists’ Gallery Sunriver in the Village. They invite you to their 2nd Saturday Celebration of Art on January 14 from 4 to 6pm. Meet the artists…enjoy food,wine and beer! The featured artists for January are a husband and wife doubly talented team who live in Sunriver, Greg and Nancy Cotton.

Sunriver Library

56855 Venture Lane, 541-312-1080

Two local artists will exhibit their work at the Sunriver Area Library. Donna Rice creates amazing fabric wall art, while Greg Cotton works in wood to produce beautiful, yet practical pieces. Visit the library during this show thru January 28. The library is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Sunriver Resort Lodge – Betty Gray Gallery

17600 Center Dr.

Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery celebrates the New Year with artists Karen Bandy, Vivian Olsen and Barbara Slater. The exhibit continues the gallery winter quarter continuing thru February 24.

Billye Turner

Art consultant, organizes the art exhibits for Sunriver Resort; open all hours to the public. billyeturner@bendnet.com.

The Wooden Jewel

57100 Beaver Dr., 541-593-4151, info@thewoodenjewel.com

www.thewoodenjewel.com

Resident artist Michael Bryant is a gifted sculptor with a long list of accolades. He carves wildlife, people, and places from one solid pieces of fine wood. Michael does not use models or pictures only his personal vision from deep within.

By incorporating innovative materials with her exceptional design sense, Sarah Graham creates jewelry that is unlike anything else: organic, textural, with a muted palate that is subtly feminine, yet substantial, unique, yet universal in its appeal.