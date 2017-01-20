January Call to Artists

REDMOND COMMISSION FOR ART IN PUBLIC PLACES

The City of Redmond’s Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) invites artists and artist teams to submit proposals to design and produce a solar, backlit, public art piece for the Highway 97 retaining wall as you enter Redmond from the north. This project is meant to serve as a welcoming gateway to Redmond. The project budget is up to $45,000 for the design, fabrication and installation of the public art.

A committee will evaluate all proposals based on overall strength of design concept, sustainability and durability of the design, applicant experience, and completeness of the proposal.

Background: The Highway 97 is Redmond’s gateway and front door for most visitors approaching from the north or south into Redmond. Approaching Redmond from the north there is virtually no landscaping or other features to give passers-by an indication that they are arriving into Redmond. As part of the Highway 97 Beautification Plan attractive entries have been created to draw visitors off the highway and into the City Center Downtown area. We would like to add a backlit, wall mounted sculpture to the retaining wall of the Negus Street overpass. The retaining wall has approximately 92 feet in length of visible space from the highway and is approximately 15 feet in height. The sculpture should be inviting to visitors and improve the open space of Highway 97.

Eligibility: This Request for Proposals is open to all artists residing in the Northwest United States, specifically Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana. Entrants may be individuals or artist teams.

The deadline for installation is October 30, 2017. Responses are due by 4pm, February 15, 2017. Please contact Jackie Abslag at 541-923-7763, Jaclyn.abslag@ci.redmond.or.us.

STUDIOS AVAILABLE AT THE WORKHOUSE!

Join artists at The Workhouse and become a member of Bend’s most up-and-coming art community, The Old Ironworks Arts District. Ready to take the next step to advancing your craft in the new year? Are you a fiber or textile artist, a leather worker, bookbinder or candle maker? Do you fuse glass, paint, sculpt or design clothing? Do you design, make, and sell something else? Currently accepting applications for retail ready studio artists. Available Studios range from $325-$550.

theworkhousebend@gmail.com

CALL TO ART IN THE PEARL

Art In The Pearl invites you to apply to be an exhibitor at one of the top five art festivals in the nation. Art In The Pearl Fine Arts & Craft Festival will be held Labor Day weekend in the beautiful historic North Park Blocks of Portland. It features the artwork of artists from across the USA and Canada. The three-day festival, developed and produced by a dedicated volunteer board of artists, has many attractions: exceptional visual artists, artist demonstrations, an interactive art area for children of all ages, and a variety of unique food. This three-day community event gives patrons the special opportunity to meet and purchase art from exhibiting artists. Over one hundred artists show and sell work ranging from fine woodworking to beautiful paintings to photography, glass, ceramics, metal, jewelry, and much more.

www.artinthepearl.com, info@artinthepearl.com. Application deadline: February 15

CALL TO ARTISTS DESCHUTES PUBLIC LIBRARY

Submit up to two pieces of art, expressing the theme of the Family winter exhibit (January 11-April 11). Artwork is accepted in all media and must be 16” by 20” or larger, framed and ready to hang.

Artists may submit their artwork on Wednesday, January 3, 2017 at the downtown Library between 4-5:30pm. laurelfrancis@gmail.com.

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS HONORING OUR RIVERS: A STUDENT ANTHOLOGY

The anthology publishes art, photography, poetry, prose and foreign language translations by students (K-college) across the Pacific Northwest as well as a selection of works by well-known authors and artists.

Entries should reflect the student’s connection to rivers or watersheds of the Pacific Northwest. In honor of the Port of Portland’s 125th anniversary, the 2017 edition will also feature entries related to a working rivers theme – from river-connected towns, traditions and economies to iconic bridges and the Lewis and Clark expedition. It’s just one more way to honor the rivers connecting our communities. Teachers and their schools will be recognized in the printed 2017 anthology and online if one of their students are published.

www.honoringourrivers.org/submit. Deadline to submit: January 31

CALL TO ARTISTS ARTISTS’ GALLERY SUNRIVER

Join the fastest growing diverse fine art and fine craft co-op gallery in Central Oregon. Looking for talented 2D and 3D artists who can work in the gallery two days a month and bring uniqueness to the mix.

Contact jury chair Susan Harkness-Williams at 541-788-2486 or sunriversister@yahoo.com.

CALL TO ARTISTS THE PRINEVILLE ART CRAWL

2nd Friday each month is inviting all media artists- if you are interested in participating.

rgpeer9857@gmail.com.

CALL TO ARTISTS TWIGS GALLERY SISTERS

Twigs Gallery and Home Goods at 331 W Cascade Ave. in Sisters accepting submissions for artwork with a fiber component to be displayed in the gallery for month long shows beginning the fourth Friday of each month. The work can range from art quilts to felting, knitting, crocheting, and mixed fiber media. The body of work submitted should have a theme and all work must be for sale.

You can submit proposals in person to Jean Wells Keenan, jean@stitchinpost.com.

CALL TO ARTISTS ST. CHARLES

Arts in the Hospital, two venues through St. Charles Healthcare-Bend.

Please send your requests and submissions to Linda Francis-Strunk, Coordinator, Arts in the Hospital, lindartsy1@gmail.com.

CALL TO ARTISTS CIRCLE OF FRIENDS ART

Circle of Friends Art Gallery and Academy is now accepting new artists in all mediums. The gallery is currently home to over 40 artists. COFA is a juried membership gallery located in Tumalo on the busy Hwy. 20 tourism route between Bend and Sisters. Eagle Crest Resort, The Bendistillary and the Tumalo Feed Company. The gallery hosts a featured artists reception on the first Saturday of each month and offers workshops and classes.

Please submit three images representing your body of works to friendsart@icloud.com.

CALL TO ART RED CHAIR

Red Chair Gallery is looking for a few outstanding artists to join the gallery. We are a membership gallery with a large variety of fine art and contemporary craft. We are located in the heart of downtown Bend and show primarily local artists. We do require artists who can work in the gallery at least two four hour shifts per month.

Three dimensional artists will be considered, please send portfolio images and prices to: redchairgallerybend@gmail.com.

HDAL CALL TO ARTISTS

High Desert Art League (HDAL) is currently accepting applications for new members. HDAL is a professional artists’ group working to support the advancement of its member artists through exhibitions, education and related outreach. Please refer to the HDAL website for information about our League, Submission for membership, and to view work by current members. We strive to have a varied group of artists in regard to art style, subjects, and mediums.

If your art will contribute to our group’s diversity you may contact us through our www.highdesertartleague.com.

HOOD AVENUE ART CALL TO ARTISTS

Sisters art gallery looking for two new artist members to join our gallery. Medium should be metal or wood sculpture.

Send portfolio images with dimensions and prices to info@HoodAvenueArt.com.

REDMOND SENIOR CENTER ARTISTS

Redmond Senior Center is excited and proud to announce a new exhibition program promoting local artists. We are soliciting individuals, groups and clubs to participate in multi-interest arts and crafts shows. 325 NW Dogwood, Redmond, hours 8am-4pm, Monday through Friday.

To apply: 541-548-6325, lsmith@bendbroadband.com.

STUDIO IN BEND

Start creating in a shared space with talented artists from the community. Willow Lane is Bend’s newest shared studio in the heart of Bend. This space is created and run by local artists McKenzie and Adam Mendel. Located in a large industrial building down the street from The Workhouse, choose from six different size work spaces starting at $300 a month. Artists will have the opportunity to participate in Last Saturday events as well as meet new clients during open hours Monday to Wednesday 12-4pm. WiFi and utilities are included as well as a common kitchen area and shared work space.

www.willowlanearts.com.