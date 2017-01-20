January New Exhibits — Bend

Bend Senior Center 1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

Exhibit by SageBrushers artists.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197, bluesprucepottery.com

Beautiful handmade stoneware for baking, cooking, serving and beautifying your home. All of our pottery is made one at a time on a potters wheel and is lead free, ovenproof, microwave and dishwasher safe.

Broken Top Club

62000 Broken Top Drive, 541-383-8200

The artists of the High Desert Art League are featured at Broken Top Club for the holidays. Exhibit is showing to January 19.

Circle of Friends Assocation

19889 Eighth St., www.CircleOfFriendsArt.com, 541-706-9025.

For its first annual open juried exhibition, COFA is thrilled to offer amazing paintings, photographs and 3-dimensional works by Central Oregon artists.

COFA will be transitioning from a privately owned gallery to a juried membership organization displaying art in an established gallery space. Plans are in the works to make general and tiered level memberships available to all two and three dimensional artists working in Oregon. Artists from outside the state may also apply to be juried for membership. Beginning in January/February, COFA will be changing its name to the Circle of Friends Art Association or COFAA. Applications for the juried membership will be available by early-February 2017.

COCC Gallery of the Pinckney Center for the Arts in Pence Hall

Bend Campus. 541-383-7511.

The Gallery is open 11am-5pm Monday through Friday and the last Saturday of the month from noon to 5pm. January 6 – February 1 exhibit of Ian Factor with opening reception and talk January 12, 4:30-6:30pm. Factor was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and began traditional training in figure drawing, painting and sculpture at the age of eight. He studied at the DeCordova Museum School in Lincoln Massachusetts, the Museum of Fine Arts School and Massachusetts College of Art in Boston. Factor earned his BFA from the School of Visual and Performing Arts at Syracuse University in New York. After a residency at the Rocky Neck Art Colony in Gloucester, Massachusetts, Factor spent several years travelling and producing artwork throughout the United States. From 1994-99 Factor taught at Montserrat College of Art while working heavily in the commercial art field producing illustrations, murals and designs for corporate clients including Burton Snowboards, Timberland Outdoor Gear, Converse Footwear, Magic Hat Brewery, Vail Associates, Bank Boston (Fleet Bank) and IBM.

Des Chutes Historical Museum

129 NW Idaho Ave., www.deschuteshistory.org, 541-389-1813

Winter Comes: Oregon’s Nordic Ski History exhibit details the strong influence of the Scandinavian culture that pushed Central Oregon to the forefront of Nordic skiing in the early 1920s. The 1,200 square foot, interactive exhibit features oral histories from sons and daughters of ski pioneers, the history of Nordic skiing, as well as reproductions of past skiing equipment and clothing to current technology. Thru November.

DeWilde Art & Glass

321 SW Powerhouse, 541-419-3337. Mon.-Fri. 10am-5pm

Handmade stained glass windows, doors and hanging works of art.

Eastlake Framing

1335 NW Galveston Ave. 541-389-3770, www.eastlakeframing.com

Dive underwater with two local underwater photographers. From rainbow trout to deep sea anemones, dive into the world of underwater photography with local photographers George Jolokai and Patrick Windsor.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97, www.highdesertmuseum.org, 541-382-4754

Smokejumpers: Firefighters from the Sky thru February 12, 2017

The Buzzsaw Sharks of Long Ago, featuring the artwork of Ray Troll. This exhibit has something for the whole family, and combines science, art and humor to explore an ancient predator, the Helicoprion or buzzsaw shark, that lurked in oceans that once covered parts of the west and southwest over 250 million years ago. Thru April 2017

Exhibition featuring a collection of 47 works by Ansel Adams (1902-1984). These photographs represent about two-thirds of a selection Adams made late in his life to serve as a succinct representation of his life’s work. Called “The Museum Set,” these works reveal the importance Adams placed on the drama and splendor of nautral environments that might not, to the ordinary passing hiker, have revealed their secrets. Thru January 8, 2017

Looking Glass Imports & Café

150 NE Bend River Mall Dr. # 260, 541-225-5775, www.LookingGlassImportsandCafe.com

Winter Fun featuring artists and photographers from throughout Central Oregon. Thru February 3, 2017. Looking Glass Imports & Cafe offers multi-media arts and crafts, classes and events, a café, and a beautiful patio area. The café is home to bi-monthly art exhibitions featuring many award-winning artists and photographers.

Old Ironworks

50 Scott Street

Sparrow Bakery, Stuart’s of Bend, The Workhouse, Cindercone Clay Center, The Cube and Cement Elegance. Special Last Saturday, January 28, 6-10pm.

theworkhousebend@gmail.com, www.theworkhousebend.com

Partners in Care Arts & Care Gallery

2075 NE Wyatt Court, Marlene Moore Alexander, 541-382-3950

Featuring Ken Roth paintings. The gallery is dedicated to exhibiting fine art that explores the therapeutic connection between human creativity and the healing arts. Art has the rare ability to mend social, psychological, and physical ills by building community, inspiring change and celebrating life. These rotating displays are intended to feature artwork that speaks to our larger community and our desire to educate, enlighten, empower and cultivate caregivers, families and patients alike.

Rodes-Smithey Studio

19007 Innes Market Rd., 541-280-5635, www.rodes-smithey.com

Showing mixed media, paintings, metalwork and sculpture from Randy and Holly Smithey.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave., Bend, sagebrushersartofbend.com, 541-617-0900.

Exhibit by Mixer Wednesday Artists. January & February,Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, 1-4 pm. Reception: Saturday, January 14, 2-4 pm.

St. Charles Medical Center – Bend

2500 NE Neff Rd., 541-382-4321, www.scmc.org, lindartsy1@gmail.com

The talented group of artists of the High Desert Art League has a multi-faceted array of artwork featured at Bend’s St. Charles Medical Center thru January 19. This group of professional artists creates artwork that spans a wide variety of media and subjects. All of these artists create paintings that are inspired by nature. MaryLea Harris paints acrylic abstracts on canvas and Vivian Olsen specializes in watercolor portraits of wild animals. Barbara Slater and Joren Traveller use oils to paint both animals and landscapes, and Janice Rhodes works with wax-based Encaustics. www.highdesertartleague.com

The Wild’s

30 SW Century Dr. #120, www.thewildsbend.com

Solo exhibit by Lisa Marie Sipe. Hot wax and vibrant color heat up The Wild’s where local artist Lisa Marie Sipe shows her encaustic monotypes. Lisa creates her monotypes by painting with melted pigmented wax sticks on a heated metal surface. This imagery is then transferred to paper when it is pressed onto the metal and then pulled back taking the pigment with it to cool into place. All of Lisa’s work is inspired by nature; the colors, the shapes, and the often subtle and seemingly random pieces that all somehow just fit together. Most of Lisa’s art is very planned and she knows what will be created before it’s even started. Lisa’s monotypes are almost the opposite. It is very difficult, if not impossible, to plan a monotype. This makes it so Lisa has to create on the fly and in the moment. It allows her to feel more free with her work and create a different view still inspired by nature. “In my other work, I show you what I’ve seen and experienced in nature. In my monotypes, I convey more of the feeling of what I see in nature.” Lisa Marie Sipe is a local artist and creative entrepreneur. Her artwork been exhibited at the Tucson Museum of Art, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Orange County Center for Contemporary Art, Westbeth Gallery in New York and many other galleries and museums nationwide.

www.LisaMarieSipe.com

Unitarian Universalist Church

61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Linus Pauling Gallery.

UUFCO (Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon) introduces the lovely exhibit space within currently featuring the works On Paper of 10 artists including Amy Wilhelm, Breezy Winters, Curtis Hudson, Elizabeth Burger, Helen Brown, Janie McMahon, Michelle Lundblom, Robyn Cochran-Ragland, Sue Wilhelm and Toni Morris.