January Workshops

CASCADE FINE ART WORKSHOPS
Contact Sue Manley, 541-408-5524
info@cascadefineartworkshops.com
www.cascadefineartworkshops.com
Mary Marquiss – only a few openings left!
Art Retreat at Cannon Beach
Watercolor
April 9-13
$425 by February 9, $475 after February 9, 2017
12 students minimum/16 students max
Debora Stewart
Abstraction in Pastels & Acrylic
May 16-19
$495 by March 16, $545 after March 16
15 students minimum/16 students max
Ted Nuttall – only a few openings left!
Painting the Figure from Photographs
Watercolor
June 5-9
$720 by April 5, $770 after April 5
14 students minimum/15 students max
Tony Allain
Chasing the Light
Pastel
July 26-28
$450 by April 26, $550 after April 26
14 students minimum/16 students max
Colley Whisson
Modern Impressionism in Action
Oils & Acrylics
August 17–20
$625 by June 1, $675 after June 1
14 students minimum/15 students max
HOOD AVENUE ART WORKSHOPS
357 W Hood Ave., Sisters
541-719-1800
info@hoodavenueart.com
www.hoodavenueart.com
SAGEBRUSHERS ART SOCIETY
www.sagebrushersartofbend.com
541-617-0900
All classes held at
117 Roosevelt Ave. Bend
INTUITIVE PAINTING CLASSES
with Vicki Johnson
The first Wednesday of each month.
January 4, 6-8:15pm.
$25 per class, all materials included.
Vicki focuses on clarity, inspiration and direction.
Contact 541-390-3174 or
coachvickijohnson@gmail.com
PAINTING AS A PROCESS
with David Kinker
January 2, 9, 16 &30;
9:30am-12pm & 6-8:30pm.
Explore historic use of process and other indirect
painting techniques.
$35 for members, $40 for non-members.
Contact David at 541-383-2069 or
dkinker@bendbroadband.com.
WATERCOLOR WEDNESDAY CLASSES
January 4, 11, 18, 25; 10am-12pm
Free to members,
$5 for nonmembers.
Bring your own photos and supplies.
Contact Jennifer at
jenniferware@rocketmail.com.
THE POETIC LANDSCAPE
3-Day Studio Workshop for
Pastel & Oil
with Barbara Jaenicke, OPA, AIS, PSA, IAPS-EP.
January 21, 22 & 23, 10am–5pm
$375.
Register with barbarajaenicke@msn.com.
CHINESE BRUSH WORKSHOP
with Michelle Oberg
Saturdays Jan 28 and Feb 4, 11
9:30am-12pm.
Learn basic Plum, Bamboo, Orchid & Chrysanthemum
to advanced techniques.
See how to mix Eastern and Western styles.
Fee: $120. To register contact
541-388-1561 or nancym2010@bendbroadband.com.
INTUITIVE COLLAGE USING MIXED MEDIA
with Vicki Johnson
Saturday, Jan 14, 9am-12:30pm
$35 includes all materials.
Register at 541-390-3174 or coachvickijohnson@gmail.com.
JAPANESE INK PAINTING
with Michelle Oberg
January 13, 12-1pm.
Bring your lunch & learn.
$3 donation requested.
THE WORK HOUSE
www.theworkhousebend.com
50 SE Scott Street, Suite #6,
347-564-9080