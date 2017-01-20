January Workshops

CASCADE FINE ART WORKSHOPS

Contact Sue Manley, 541-408-5524

info@cascadefineartworkshops.com

www.cascadefineartworkshops.com

Mary Marquiss – only a few openings left!

Art Retreat at Cannon Beach

Watercolor

April 9-13

$425 by February 9, $475 after February 9, 2017

12 students minimum/16 students max

Debora Stewart

Abstraction in Pastels & Acrylic

May 16-19

$495 by March 16, $545 after March 16

15 students minimum/16 students max

Ted Nuttall – only a few openings left!

Painting the Figure from Photographs

Watercolor

June 5-9

$720 by April 5, $770 after April 5

14 students minimum/15 students max

Tony Allain

Chasing the Light

Pastel

July 26-28

$450 by April 26, $550 after April 26

14 students minimum/16 students max

Colley Whisson

Modern Impressionism in Action

Oils & Acrylics

August 17–20

$625 by June 1, $675 after June 1

14 students minimum/15 students max

HOOD AVENUE ART WORKSHOPS

357 W Hood Ave., Sisters

541-719-1800

info@hoodavenueart.com

www.hoodavenueart.com

SAGEBRUSHERS ART SOCIETY

www.sagebrushersartofbend.com

541-617-0900

All classes held at

117 Roosevelt Ave. Bend

INTUITIVE PAINTING CLASSES

with Vicki Johnson

The first Wednesday of each month.

January 4, 6-8:15pm.

$25 per class, all materials included.

Vicki focuses on clarity, inspiration and direction.

Contact 541-390-3174 or

coachvickijohnson@gmail.com

PAINTING AS A PROCESS

with David Kinker

January 2, 9, 16 &30;

9:30am-12pm & 6-8:30pm.

Explore historic use of process and other indirect

painting techniques.

$35 for members, $40 for non-members.

Contact David at 541-383-2069 or

dkinker@bendbroadband.com.

WATERCOLOR WEDNESDAY CLASSES

January 4, 11, 18, 25; 10am-12pm

Free to members,

$5 for nonmembers.

Bring your own photos and supplies.

Contact Jennifer at

jenniferware@rocketmail.com.

THE POETIC LANDSCAPE

3-Day Studio Workshop for

Pastel & Oil

with Barbara Jaenicke, OPA, AIS, PSA, IAPS-EP.

January 21, 22 & 23, 10am–5pm

$375.

Register with barbarajaenicke@msn.com.

CHINESE BRUSH WORKSHOP

with Michelle Oberg

Saturdays Jan 28 and Feb 4, 11

9:30am-12pm.

Learn basic Plum, Bamboo, Orchid & Chrysanthemum

to advanced techniques.

See how to mix Eastern and Western styles.

Fee: $120. To register contact

541-388-1561 or nancym2010@bendbroadband.com.

INTUITIVE COLLAGE USING MIXED MEDIA

with Vicki Johnson

Saturday, Jan 14, 9am-12:30pm

$35 includes all materials.

Register at 541-390-3174 or coachvickijohnson@gmail.com.

JAPANESE INK PAINTING

with Michelle Oberg

January 13, 12-1pm.

Bring your lunch & learn.

$3 donation requested.

THE WORK HOUSE

www.theworkhousebend.com

50 SE Scott Street, Suite #6,

347-564-9080