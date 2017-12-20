Thanks to Joe Rohrbacher’s thoughtful curation of over 65 sold-out shows, Jazz at Joe’s continues to deliver that “thing” that regular attendees and performers value and have come to expect: the spellbinding chemistry of an engaged audience and gifted musicians in an intimate, “boutique” style performance—and, as the last notes ring out at the end of the evening, the satisfaction of having been a part of something special.

Maybe the good feelings will last you until the next show:

Vol. 66 is sure to delight with up and coming trumpeter Tony Glausi, who recently won first prize in the International Trumpet Competition and is on the radar of many heavies in music, not the least of which is Wynton Marsalis. He will be joined up front by friend and mentor Jay Thomas, Seattle’s world-renowned multi-instrumentalist. The incomparable Randy Porter will take the seat at the piano, and the ever in demand Tom Wakeling (bass) and Jason Palmer (drums) round out this fabulous quintet. Don’t miss it! December 23rd, Cascades Theatre, Advance tickets are required. Visit jazzatjoes.com for details.

While you are adding these to your calendar, here are some future dates:

Vol. 67 – “Jazz Loves the Movies” – Saturday, February 17th at Cascades Theatre.

“Jazz Loves the Movies” “where jazz and movies intersect into a fresh perspective seeking to take you on a journey into themes you know arranged and performed in fresh and spontaneous ways”.

Vol. 68 – Saturday, April 21st at Bend Golf and Country Club

Vol. 69 – June 2nd at Cascades Theatre.