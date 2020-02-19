Jazz Concert at COCC Swings from Glenn Miller to Radiohead

(Photo | Pexels)

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Big Band Jazz group is performing at 2pm on Sunday, March 1, in the Coats Campus Center’s Wille Hall. Admission is a suggested donation of $10 (cash only) at the door.

“We will do 12 songs in two sets,” said Sarah Owen, band director. “We’ll play a wide variety of big band jazz, including arrangements featuring the fabulous Lisa Dae on vocals, songs from the Stan Kenton library, Glenn Miller, Radiohead and three arrangements by local Bend arrangers.” Sponsored by COCC, Big Band Jazz has been a part of the Central Oregon jazz scene for more than 30 years.

For more information, contact Sarah Owen, band director, at sowen3@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability, contact Joe Viola at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact Disability Services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu • mrjohnson@cocc.edu