JAZZ at Oxford

(Photo above: China Forbes by Autumn de Wilde)

Through March world-class jazz comes to the OXFORD hotel’s intimate jazz ballroom located in the heart of downtown Bend.

Curated by jazz artist Patrick Lamb of Patrick Lamb Productions, begin the year with Pink Martini’s lead singer, China Forbes, followed in February by the funky, groovy A Tribute to Stevie Wonder featuring Paul Creighton and Jarrod Lawson. In March, the series closes with the rich, honey-toned pipes of Billboard’s 2016 #1 Smooth Jazz Artist of the Year, Lindsey Webster.

“Bringing new, fresh jazz to the Bend community to perform in such an intimate setting is what this series is all about,” said Ben Perle, Oxford Corporate’s Regional Vice President of Operations. “Year after year, we work to make this an unparalleled experience for our attendees and our artists. Our generous, committed sponsors make this series possible and the community has continued to embrace what we have to offer.”

Shows will be at 7pm on Fridays, and at 5pm and 8pm on Saturdays. The artist lineup is as follows:

January 12-13: China Forbes

February 9 – 10: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder featuring Paul Creighton and Jarrod Lawson

March 16 – 17: Lindsey Webster

Georges Bouhey will continue to host the series’ free music education workshops, allowing local artists and music enthusiasts to talk, play with and learn from world-class performers. Workshops will be held on the Saturday of the performance weekend in February and March beginning at 11:15 am in the lower level jazz room of the OXFORD hotel.

Jazz at the Oxford sponsors include BendBroadband, Zolo Media, The Bulletin, The Sunstone Store, Central Oregon Radiology Associates, First Interstate Bank, Subaru of Bend and 10below Restaurant.

All ages are welcome.

jazzattheoxford.com, 503-432-9477