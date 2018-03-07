Jazz at the Oxford Welcomes Billboard’s 2016 & 2017 #1 Smooth Jazz Artist of the Year

(Photo courtesy of Jazz at the Oxford)

Billboard’s 2016 and 2017 #1 Smooth Jazz Artist of the Year, Lindsey Webster, brings her unique sound to BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford on March 16-17.

Influenced by everyone from Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera to Steely Dan and Earth Wind and Fire, there is an honesty and authenticity that reverberates through Lindsey’s enchanting, smoky, rich and soulful honey-toned pipes. Joining forces with her husband, pianist and musical partner, Keith Slattery, the duo crafts evocative soundscapes that fuse the best elements of R&B, jazz, pop and soul.

“Lindsey’s talent is evident from the moment she takes the stage. It’s going to be a treat to have her play in Bend,” said Samuel Johnson, General Manager of the OXFORD hotel. “Our generous sponsors allow us to bring these artists to Central Oregon for incredible performances and their support also sets the stage for our completely free community workshops—on March 17, area musicians will be able to interact with Lindsey and learn from her experiences.”

In 2016, Lindsey scored a #1 hit with her soulful original “Fool Me Once” from her sophomore album “You Change.” This #1 is the first vocally driven song that has topped the Billboard smooth jazz chart, a predominantly instrumental genre, since Sade’s “Soldier of Love” in 2010. The song remained #1 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz chart for four weeks, beating out Sade’s previous record of three weeks.

After this success, Lindsey caught the eye of Shanachie Entertainment, whom she signed with to release her third album, “Back To Your Heart”. Her third album, released in November 2016, shows a real transition and beautiful growth for Lindsey as an artist. Her fourth album, “Love Inside”, will be released on March 16, 2018.

Tickets are $42 plus fees, and can be purchased online at jazzattheoxford.com. Show times are:

Friday, March 16, at 7pm – SOLD OUT

Saturday, March 17, at 5pm

Saturday, March 17, at 8pm

In addition, the Free Music Education Workshop will be held on Saturday, March 17, at 11:15am at the OXFORD hotel. Hosted by Georges Bouhey, all ages and skill levels are welcome to gain insight and musical life lessons from Lindsey Webster.

About BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford: Now in its 8th year, BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford brings talented musicians to the intimate ballroom of the OXFORD hotel, located in the heart of downtown Bend. Patrick Lamb Productions produces the series, which features an array of never-before-seen in Bend performers.

About the OXFORD hotel: The OXFORD hotel is Bend’s first and only luxury boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown Bend, the seven-story OXFORD hotel features 59 spacious and luxurious executive suites, many with views of the Cascade Mountains. Designed with the leisure and business traveler in mind, the OXFORD hotel features a variety of amenities and services intended to up the ante on the traditional boutique hotel experience. For more information, visit oxfordhotelbend.com.