Jill Haney Neal is Featured Artist at Black Butte Ranch in December and January

(Desert Spirits and Red-Boots by Jill Haney Neal | Photos Courtesy of Jill Haney Neal)

Jill Haney Neal will be the featured artist at Black Butte Ranch for the months of December and January.

Although best known for her iconic Wild (but tasteful!) Women, she will also be exhibiting her award-winning impressionistic and design western artwork. With a degree in fine art from Oregon State University, Jill’s art, while diverse, has a style of its own.

Weaving bold strokes, strong colors and composition, an energy is created with a freedom that results in unique spirited images. Loving metaphors, Jill reflects her life as a woman by exaggerating the feminine form for attitude, creating an empowering, positive portrait of women that is joyful and strong.

“I believe all women were created in God’s image with a universal spirit, loved regardless of size, race, shape, ethnicity or background. I want to celebrate and capture this spirit,” she says.

Jill will be closing her gallery after December to concentrate on painting full time. She will still be exhibiting at various juried fine art shows, selling her commercial line, and licensing her images. She will be at the SW arts festival in Indio, California in January.

jillnealgallery.com