Jim Brickman Celebrates 22nd Holiday Tour

Piano Sensation brings A Joyful Christmas to Bend on Monday, December 3

Be a part of the holiday concert tradition of the season with Grammy nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman as he celebrates A Joyful Christmas at the Tower Theatre. Special guest female vocalist Anne Cochran.

Jim Brickman delivers the sounds and spirit of the season with carols, classics and original songs on his 22nd holiday tour. Holiday music brings yuletide memories to life as Brickman helps you escape from the holiday hustle-bustle and keeps your days merry and bright.

Bring your family, friends or that special someone and make Jim Brickman your new holiday tradition. Celebrate the faith, love and togetherness that we value most this time of year and share in the celebration of A Joyful Christmas.

Jim Brickman A Joyful Christmas

Monday, December 3 at 7:30pm

towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/jim-brickman-a-joyful-christmas

Price: $70, $60, $50

Tower Theatre 835 NW Wall St., Bend, OR 97701

541-317-0770