Jim Mazziotti Launches THE CHALLENGE in Bend

Local businessman, speaker, coach, trainer and author releases a book that changes lives.

In 2007 Jim Mazziotti was fighting, what he describes, as a two-front war. On one front he was watching his new franchised real estate company fight for its very existence in a failing housing economy. On the other, he was facing the prospect of his son dropping out of school and potentially living on the streets. But for the discovery of The Challenge, all might be lost.

Mazziotti’s book, The Challenge, takes the reader through some of more than 144 letters, delivered to Mazziotti’s son over the same number of days. Each letter was packed full of motivation, inspiration… and love.

The book, The Challenge, How 144 Letters Changed My Life, The Life Of My Son, And Will Change Your Life, is set for publication and availability on Tuesday, September 18, but can be purchased before the official publication at a launch party hosted by Mazziotti on September 16, 11am, at EXIT Realty Bend, 805 SW Industrial Way, Suite 4 in Bend.