(L: John Lewis, R: Movie Image & Photo | Courtesy of Tin Pan Theater)

JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE Opens Friday at Tin Pan Theater

JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE joins BABYTEETH and FANTASTIC FUNGI at the Tin Pan on Friday!

Spaghetti Western tonight (July 1) at 7pm and STOP MAKING SENSE on Monday, July 6.

Opening Friday at the Tin Pan

JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE

(Also streaming from the Tin Pan website!)

“Absolutely Inspiring.” ~Entertainment Weekly

Using interviews and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE chronicles Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration.

Using present-day interviews with Lewis, now 80 years old, Porter explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957. In addition to her interviews with Lewis and his family, Porter’s primarily cinéma verité film also includes interviews with political leaders, Congressional colleagues and other people who figure prominently in his life.

Only a maximum of 13 seats are available per show.

Click here to read more about our COVID Safety Precautions.

Continuing at the Tin Pan:

BABYTEETH

FANTASTIC FUNGI

tinpantheater.com