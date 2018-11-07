John Voelzow of Pavé Jewelry Receives National Award

John Voelzow, proprietor of Pavé Fine Jewelry, was presented with the National Operation School Bell® Award at the Assistance League® of Bend Silver Gala. The award recognizes Mr. Voelzow’s many years of significant contributions to Assistance League of Bend and its philanthropic programs that support vulnerable children in Deschutes County.

Voelzow is credited with coming up with creative and original ways to raise funds for Operation School Bell, the signature program of Assistance League. Through Operation School Bell, new school clothing is provided to children in need in grades K-12. This fall, over 1,800 children in Deschutes County benefitted from Operation School Bell.

“There is not a more loyal or fierce supporter of our chapter than John and his business,” said Beverly Adler, Assistance League of Bend president. “We are blessed to have this amazing friend.”

Each year, Mr. Voelzow has made a generous donation of fine jewelry to the Gala, the organization’s largest fundraiser. This November, in honor of the Assistance League of Bend’s silver anniversary, Mr. Voelzow created a 18K yellow gold school bell-shaped pendant with a diamond clapper, which was auctioned off at the Gala, along with other items.

Pavé also donates a portion of the store’s sales during First Friday Art Walk and decorates the store with Assistance League memorabilia.

The award is intended to honor those who, through significant financial, in-kind or service support, have a direct, powerful and positive effect on Operation School Bell in a chapter’s community. Assistance League of Bend has nominated a community member for the national award only five times in 25 years.

Assistance League is widely recognized for its efforts to provide new school clothing to children in need in communities across the country. Last year alone more than 330,000 children nationwide benefited from this philanthropic endeavor. Since 1958, more than 4.2 million children have been clothed by 120 Assistance League chapters through their Operation School Bell programs.

For more information or to join Assistance League of Bend, please go to www.assistanceleague.org/bend.