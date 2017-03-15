Join the A6 Board of Directors

(Photo above: Board member Sandy Anderson shares one of A6’s fine press books, a collaboration involving a typographer, book binder, writer, letterpress artist, and several A6 printmakers | courtesy of A6)

Do you believe in the power of art?

We do. Every day, we see how art opens people up to new ways of seeing, understanding and creating.

From our early years as a teaching studio for artists, we’ve expanded our gallery presentations and dramatically increased our community and school outreach. Eight years later, our special exhibits, studio workshops, and unique school programs inspire and educate thousands of people each year. We partner with High Desert Museum, Tower Theatre, Deschutes Public Library, COCC and a host of other cultural groups to create rich programs for Central Oregonians. And we want to do even more.

We’re looking to grow our Board of Directors and bring talented, energetic people into the mix. If you believe in the power of art and have special skills, experience, community connections, or an entrepreneurial spirit, we’d like to meet you!

Your reward: discovering an exciting, creative world of art and supporting the most exciting arts organization in the High Desert.

Want to know more?

Download our Board Packet, or contact us to learn more about A6.

a6@atelier6000.org