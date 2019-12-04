Join Cascade Chorale for Classics Combined with New Music

(James Knox | Photo courtesy of Cascade Chorale)

With this 15th edition of Holiday Magic, the Cascade Chorale is building new traditions while embracing seasonal classics. Continuing an exploration of new music, the concert features familiar tunes in new arrangements, including two by local composers. The Chorale is also exploring new relationships by welcoming Jazz Central to the Tower Theatre stage. Jazz Central is rapidly establishing itself as the premier vocal jazz ensemble in the area and will bring a swinging, upbeat vibe to Holiday Magic. And of course, Holiday Magic would not be complete without the amazing (and adorable) Bend Children’s Choir at the matinee performances.

The Cascade Chorale, as the flagship chorus of the Central Oregon community, is dedicated to making choral music accessible to everyone. The funds raised by the Holiday Magic concerts help ensure that the Chorale’s winter and spring concerts can be offered free of charge. The Chorale is made possible by the music department at Central Oregon Community College. Our members range from experienced choristers who have sung with the Chorale for decades, as well as members that have just recently graduated from high school. The Cascade Chorale has been under the direction of James Knox since 2004, and Holiday Magic 2019 will bring 90 talented singers to the stage.

The Cascade Chorale Association (CCA) is a 501(c)3 organization which provides financial and organizational support to Cascade Chorale. CCA is a proud member of Central Oregon’s Arts & Culture Alliance.

Showings at the Tower Theatre

Saturday, December 7 @ 3pm, with the Bend Children’s Choir and Jazz Central

Saturday, December 7 @ 7pm, with Jazz Central

Sunday, December 8 @ 3pm, with the Bend Children’s Choir and Jazz Central

cascadechorale.org