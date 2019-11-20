Join Poet Kake Huck for Book Release Party at Dudley’s Bookshop

(Photo | Courtesy of Dancing Moon Press)

Local writer Kake Huck calls herself a “desultory poet” because it took her eight years to write the short collection called Sentenced to Venice. “I wrote one poem a month for my writing group meetings. I’m not what you would call driven.”

Recently published by Bend’s Dancing Moon Press, Sentenced to Venice offers only poems about that Italian city. It is unique as each poem is a single sentence.

Huck will read a few of her poems at the book’s release party at Dudley’s Bookshop Café in Downtown Bend on November 22 from 6:30 to 8pm. The reading will be live streamed from the Sentenced to Venice Facebook page at 7pm. The public is invited to the party.

The book is available for purchase, or may be ordered from local, independent bookstores.

dancingmoonpress.com • facebook.com/Sentenced-to-Venice-112070306884427