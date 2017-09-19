Journeys Art Quilters of Central Oregon: Shelter

The word “Shelter” has many synonyms. Protect, shield, screen, cover, shade, guard, and insulate. Beginning in September through October, Journeys Art Quilt group will present their new show Shelter at the Sisters Art Works in Sisters.

While each member has their own skills and style, the creative direction taken is quite diverse. Some artists approach the subject literally, while others abstractly.

For example, Helen Brisson’s piece thru the storm is based on a trip she made to Switzerland.

Betty Gientke uses the Japanese technique Boro to create her quilt.

Mary Stiewig and Jean Wells-Keenan’s pieces are based on nature’s gift of protection for wildlife.

Journeys Art Quilters are a group of 15 artists that exhibit their work annually. Each member shows their individual work at the local, regional and national level, but the group’s annual show of collective work is really quite impressive. A viewer can appreciate the varying fabrics, fiber, stitching, and embellishments applied in 15 differing ways.

The 15 artists in the group include Betty Gientke, Catherine Beard, Charlene Kenny, Donna Rice, Helen Brisson, Jan McBrien Tetzlaff, Jean Wells-Keenan, Jody Rusconi, Judy Beaver, June Jaeger, Marion Shimoda, Martha Sanders, Mary Stiewig, Sheila Finzer and Tonye Phillips.

Show starts Friday September 22 through November 2.

Reception is September 22, 4-7pm.

Sisters Art Works

204 West Adams Ave., Sisters

http://sistersartworks.com