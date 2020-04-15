Judith Hill, Les Royal Pickles, Robby Hecht & Haley Heynderickx Confirmed for the 2020 Sisters Folk Festival Lineup

(Photos | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

We at Sisters Folk Festival believe that having something to look forward to in difficult times — like the ones we currently face — is vitally important to the human psyche. We continue to manage our plan to move forward with the 24th Annual Sisters Folk Festival, September 11-13, and hope you will join us in celebration!

Multi-instrumentalist, Grammy award-winning vocalist and songwriter Judith Hill has garnered praise from Rolling Stone for her “stellar powerhouse vocals.” In addition to penning and performing her own material, she has backed artists such as Stevie Wonder, Prince and Michael Jackson. Hers is one of the stories told in director Morgan Neville’s acclaimed and Oscar-winning 20 Feet From Stardom , a film that shines the spotlight on the untold true story of the backup singers behind some of the greatest musical legends of the 21st century.

Les Royal Pickles are a trip back to the swing era, recalibrated for the present day and rewired by some madcap modern musicians! In 2018, this Montréal combo released the album Jouer dans l’trafic , combining original songs and instrumentals, in the most celebratory ambience imaginable. They won over the hearts of SFF staff at the 2020 Folk Alliance conference and they’re sure to win over yours as well!

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Robby Hecht ‘s music blends nostalgia with unabashed honesty: 1970s golden era of folk meets personal confessions of the Facebook era. He turns a lost battle with alcohol into a powerful country duet, weaves 2,000 years of history into a sparse musing on morality, and transforms insecurities left over from broken relationships and mental illness into deceptively catchy melodies.

Through soft acoustic guitar picking and deftly accented trombone sighs, Haley Heynderickx ’s music immediately recalls folk music of the ‘60s and ‘70s mixed with a love of jazz radio. But Heynderickx’s singing — her vocals that range from sultry to operatic — belie a tenacity in her soul.

We understand that you may be hesitant to purchase festival tickets with the uncertainty of where we’ll be in September. The festival is more than five months from now, and our performers are anxious to return to making a living again doing what they love. The impact of this virus has been devastating to many industries and businesses, but perhaps none so much as the live music sector. No one knows how long the impact of Coronavirus will last, or when life will be more “normal,” and we want you to have peace of mind as a ticket holder that you will be offered the following options if the event can’t be held due to COVID-19 restrictions:

Full refund of your ticket purchase Transfer your tickets to 2021 Exchange your tickets for an Eventbrite gift card that can be used toward the purchase of any future SFF event, including camps, concerts and future festivals Turn your ticket purchase into a tax-deductible contribution to Sisters Folk Festival

