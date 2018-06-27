Juju Eyeball at McMenamins Old St. Francis Tonight!

Parallel 44 Presents brings you Bend’s Beatles cover band – Juju Eyeball ! They will be playing at

McMenamins Old St. Francis School tonight, June 27 from 7-10pm. This show is free and welcomes all ages.

About Juju Eyeball

Bend Oregon has a Beatles cover band? They do now, luv. From She Loves You to She’s So Heavy,

JuJu Eyeball takes an exciting and exacting look at The Beatles catalog. You’re likely to hear your

favorite, and no one’s stopping you from dancing. Party on, Jojo.

Guitarist and native North Westerner Paul Eddy has long wanted to form a Beatles cover band. That desire became a reality when he met future band mates Dan Larsson and Karl Lindgren, who both happen to be Swedish. Thank you, Sweden! The Beatles’ repertoire is certainly not the easiest in rock to emulate, but with this particular collection of musicians/singers, the magic happens. Audiences, fully aware we are not the genuine article, respond as if Beatlemania never ended, and the night becomes a memorable one for all. With great vocals, top notch musicianship, and no shortage of good material, JuJu Eyeball delivers the sound and excitement of the greatest band in rock history.

Dan Larsson – bass/vocals

Covering two ends of the sonic spectrum, Dan rocks the low end for Juju and also sings the high vocals in that famous Beatles stratosphere. Oh, Darling! A veteran of pro bands for years, including stints with New York-based rockers Balance, Dan Larsson is a necessary ingredient in the JuJu souffle.

Paul Eddy – guitar/vocals

The unabashed Beatles nut in the group, Paul recreates the excitement and raw energy of the original guitar parts while adding his own Liverpudlian-influenced voice to the vocal mix.

Karl Lindgren – drums/vocals

Everybody sings in JuJu! But not only does he sing, Karl’s also one of the busiest percussionists in the local area (The Cutmen, Rod DeGeorge, Long Tall Eddy, to name a few). Why? Because he throws down a serious groove that makes people want to move their bodies. We like that.