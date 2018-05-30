June First Friday Welcomes Warmer Weather & New Art

(Artwork above: Elevator to the Sky by Dorothy Freudenberg)

View our complete listing of exhibits, artist appearances and galleries in the Old Mill District and Downtown this First Friday!

Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing

550 NW Franklin St.

Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing, invites the public to First Friday, June 1 from 5-8pm, featuring noted Bend artists Michael P. Kelly and Randal Fyfe Leigh. The artists will attend the June 1 opening.

Michael P. Kelly (Mike Kelly) exhibits abstract art in acrylic as well as realistic, detailed ink drawings of Central Oregon flora. This diversity both of medium and imagery reveals his extensive artistic ability and life experience.

Randal Fyfe Leigh (Randal Leigh), a Bend artist versatile in many mediums, devotes his considerable talent to his own art and commissioned works. In the current suite on display, he acknowledges the “ancient art of distant millennia” and his reverence for those artists whose creations date back to the dawn of artistic expression. During First Friday, Noi Thai serves wine and appetizers and the Tommy Leroy Jazz quartet entertains.

Bend Art Center

550 SW Industrial Way, Ste. 180

541-330-8759 • bendartcenter.org

Artists scale down to create Small Prints, on display June 1-July 26 with an opening reception on Friday, June 1 from 5-9pm.

Bend Art Center’s second biennial Small Prints ‘18 exhibition opens this June with 66 small prints created by 39 artists from across the United States. This year’s exhibit was juried by Jill AnnieMargaret, head of printmaking at Boise State University. The juror selected Karl LeClair of Boise, Idaho for the Best in Show award. Le Clair will receive a two-week artists residency at Playa at Summer Lake. Carol Levin of Fairfield, California received the Gamblin Inks Award, and Julie Winter of Bend, Oregon received the McClains Printmaking Award.

The featured exhibit is by Abstract Painter Marie Thibeault. Los Angeles artist Marie Thibeault will display her paintings—a mix of color abstraction and social commentary—in the A6 Print Studio June 1-26. Thibeault has taught color theory at CSU: Long Beach since 1989. Thibeault will visit Bend Art Center to teach an intensive color theory workshop June 29-July 1.

Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty

821 NW Wall St. • 541-383-7600 • cascadesothebysrealty.com

Using glowing colors Vivian Olsen paints pastel or watercolor portraits of animals that make them seem to come alive. Living here in the Northwest she paints many species of birds and mammals to create vibrant paintings that express the animals’ individual behaviors and personalities. She says, “I paint what I love, especially wild animals, but domestic ones too, and all give me a sense of peace and joy. So it is their images that constantly inspire me .” Her goal as an artist is to present animals as Nature’s gifts to us and to show how they benefit and enhance our lives.

With a passion for color Barbara Slater enjoys painting bright and beautiful flowers using acrylic paints on canvas. She says, “I believe that an artists’ final work is a depiction of his or her impressions, emotionally, physically, intellectually and above all, artistically. I paint what I love. I try to paint passionate paintings…. not just workable paintings, I feel a heart-felt connection to my work.” Slater, who has been creating paintings for the past four decades, is well known for her portraits of horses, pets, chickens, and cows that come to life on canvas. Her life-like images portray warmth, and her landscapes and floral still-life portraits are refreshing and dramatic.

desperado a boutique

Old Mill District, 330 SW Powerhouse Dr. • 541-749-9980

Presenting an new summer installation of paintings by Central Oregon artist Barbara Slater.

Jeffrey Murray Photography

118 NW Minnesota Ave. • 541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

Features American landscape and fine art images captured by Bend nature photographer, Jeffrey Murray. Visit and enjoy a visual adventure of illuminating light and captivating panoramas from scenes in Central Oregon and across North America.

John Paul Designs Custom Jewelry + Signature Series

1006 NW Bond St. • johnpauldesigns.com

Specializing in unique, one of a kind wedding and engagement rings in a variety of metals.

Karen Bandy Design Jeweler

25 NW Minnesota Ave., Ste. 5 • 541-388-0155

karenbandy.com

Tucked between Thump coffee and Alleda Real Estate, Karen Bandy a Central Oregon national/international award-winning jewelry designer and abstract painter, specializing in custom design in downtown Bend since 1987. Her designs are bold, fun and very wearable.

Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 11:30am-5pm, First Fridays and by appointment.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110 • 541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor will be featuring Sagebrusher’s Art Society. Artists will be showing their variety of work in various mediums ranging from acrylic, oil and watercolor as well as a collaborative mosaic.

Legum Design

922 NW Bond St. • 541-306-6073 • legumdesign.com

Up and coming talent, Oregon artist Marigny Goodyear will debut her series, Naturals: Inescapable Inscapes of the Ocean Obsessed, at Legum Design in Bend Oregon. This solo show will open at 5pm on Friday June 1 as part of the First Friday Art Walk, and will be open to the public through the months of June and July.

An artist and surfer, Marigny’s passion for the ocean influences her practice of paper cutting and abstract expressionism, always leaning towards the aquatic. The natural link between her two loves, art and ocean, are expressed in this series as abstract seascapes, shown both above the surface, and submerged in the depths.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft • 541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyer.com

The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Through the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Working studio and gallery open Tuesday thru Saturday.

Mary Medrano Studio

25 NW Minnesota Ave., #12 • 408-250-2732 • MaryMedrano.com

Step away from the crowds and relax in an art studio that is filled with the latest works by Mary Medrano. Located above Thump Coffee and across from the Oxford Hotel in the heart of downtown is a hidden gem of a studio. Stop in and see what’s new.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St. • 541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

On First Friday, June 1 from 5-9pm, Mockingbird Gallery presents, Nature’s Journey, a two-person show for Jack Braman and Barbara Jaenicke. We will have wine and jazz music provided by the Ryan Camastral Trio. Cher will be serving her delicious Cada Dia cheese samples. So join us, the band, the dairy queen and the artists for a fun night. This show will run through June.

Jack Braman works in both acrylic and oil, continually searching for the beauty which inspires his paintings. In a world that he often thinks is too busy, Jack loves to paint scenes that are a calming, pure form of Mother Nature.

Barbara Jaenicke works in oil and pastel, and strives to capture light-filled landscapes using an impressionist style.

“Painting isn’t just a job or hobby for me. It’s a passion. I try to paint feelings, moods and experiences rather than ‘things.’

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave. • 541-382-8436

The Oxford Hotel presents Barbara Slater’s realistic, acrylic paintings of colorful spring and summer flowers continuing through June 29. Slater will attend the First Friday public champagne reception on June 1 from 5:30-7:30pm.

Barbara Slater presents colorful images of seasonal blooms such as iris, tulips and magnolia. The artist notes, “I paint what I love, striving to paint passionate paintings…not just workable paintings. I have a heart-felt connection to my work.” Her current exhibit at the Oxford Hotel underscores her appreciation of nature’s exotic and beautiful floral blooms.

Peterson/Roth Gallery

206 NW Oregon Ave., Ste. 1• 541-633-7148 • petersonroth.com

thegallery@petersonroth.com

Please join us at Peterson/Roth Gallery on First Friday, June 1 from 5-9pm to celebrate our first summer show, featuring three artists; Valerie Winterholler, Rebecca Haines and Tyler Swain. Come on down for wine and cheese and a gallery filled with fresh work. Valerie Winterholler chooses to paint with acrylics and use clayboard panels.

Rebecca Haines paints on wooden surfaces, preferring their feel and strength over paper. She mixes oil paints and wax pencils to create a unique medium to express the essence and vitality of her subjects.

Tyler Swain says, “I draw inspiration from the beautiful things I see in everyday life—fruit on the trees, flowers in the garden, and wild berries

on hikes. “

Premiere Property Group

1133 NW Wall Street, Ste. 103 • 541-241-6860 • MyBendRealEstate.com

Kimberly Young and Sandra Hoffman of Premiere Property Group invite you to join them for June 1 First Friday Artwalk in the Columbia Bank Building from 5-7:30pm. Stop in to see the featured artist Dominique Kongsli, have a bite and libations.

Artist Dominique Kongsli’s mission is to create and share inspiring works of art with the world. Dominique is inspired by nature, color, and relating spiritual experiences of finding God in nature and through her artwork. Dominique received a Bachelor of Fine Art from Pepperdine University (‘09) and a Master of Fine Art degree from Claremont Graduate University (‘13) and teaches at Boys & Girls Club of Bend. Dominique in lives in Bend with her husband, Eric and

beagle, Jackson.

“I create oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings that are based on experiences in nature. I use reference photos of waterfalls in motion, milky-way night skies, and unique events such as rainbows and aurora borealis. I paint intuitively until a feeling, memory or concept is made visible on canvas. My current series “Waterfall” creates a sense of peace, ease and joy within the viewer.”

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave. • 541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

On First Friday celebrate the coming of summer at the Red Chair Gallery when we focus on two very talented Member Artists. A devout plein air oil painter, Shelly Wierzba’s latest works will take you to places you have been in Oregon and introduce you to new ones. She has a real knack for capturing the mystery of an old barn or bringing you back thru time with some of her on location pieces. Can you name the location? Michael Gwinup has been crafting traditional and raku pottery throughout his life and the latest raku works are pure magic. The depth of color and beautiful shapes make each piece a must have. Show runs through July 1.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks Street • 541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

During the month of June, local artist Jean Harkin is displaying a selection of her work. Showing are both recent pieces and items from an ongoing series. All are original paintings and prints done on paper or canvas. Many incorporate pastel, drawing or collage, using many different techniques to suit her subject. Color, movement and shape are important factors. “The paintings often involve layering transparent colors, then opaque colors, continuing back and forth until I am happy with the look and feel.”

Harkin’s love of nature is evident in one ongoing series she has worked on for some time, the “Tree Series”, inspired by the aftermath of a forest fire. In this series, purples and blacks are key to expressing the fury of raging fire. As time passes, the ageing snags become multiple tones of grey velvet with some charred black crumbling browns.

“I gain satisfaction from an artistic response to the subjects that catch and hold my attention rather than painting replications of them. When a viewer stops to really gaze into one of my pieces as if entering it in their own way, I feel successful.”

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District • 541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

For her June show, opening June 1 from 4-8pm at Tumalo Art Co., Folding Visions: Past/Present/Future, Dorothy Freudenberg has curated old and new pieces presented with a clean modernist feel.

Throughout her art career, Dorothy has experimented with various kinds of media to print her stunning digitally composed images. For this show she is printing on metal. Metal prints have intense color as light reflects back to the viewer, giving great saturation and dimensionality to the image. Combined with long archival life and the ability to dispense with glass, these pieces seem to glow

from within.

At the same time she is presenting some very new pieces in a category called, appropriately, Phoneography. Using her phone as a source of inspiration, she is able to create in a very fluid, spontaneous manner, producing exciting new ideas and images in a smaller format, and bringing new concepts to the blended medium of photography and

digital painting.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District, open every day.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave

The Wine Shop’s June exhibit features the work of SageBrushers artists, Sue

Lefferts and Anne Perce. Sue describes herself as a new artist who fairly recently decided that it is time to re-explore and nurture her creative side.

After joining SageBrushers she began taking acrylic painting classes. She draws inspiration from the natural world and is especially fond of the works of early western landscape artists such as Maynard Dixon as well as many of the Impressionists. Anne says she must have been born with a crayon in one hand and a brush in the other. As a young child she was enrolled in art classes and through the years had many different avenues to pursue artistic endeavors. Now she tends toward a more impressionistic style of painting because she loves the simplicity of it, how light affects the subject and the challenge of combining beautiful colors.