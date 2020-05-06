K-12 Art & Writing Contest Presented by the Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools

(Poster Images | Courtesy of the Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools)

The Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools announces an Art & Writing Contest for all K-12 Bend, La Pine and Sunriver public school students! This fun contest allows our wonderfully creative public school students to showcase their creativity in art and/or writing, as well as having an opportunity to win a gift card from the Education Foundation ranging in value from $25-$50 (depending on grade level). Two winners per category (art or writing) per grade level will be selected for the gift card prize. The contest is completely optional for students but can be an assignment from a parent/guardian or teacher and is open through May 25, 2020. Further information and instructions can be found at engagedminds.org or by emailing the Education Foundation at artandwritingcontest@gmail.com.

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE! Every BLS K-12 educator can email the Education Foundation their name and the school where they teach to enter a drawing to win $100 in classroom credit funds for the upcoming academic year as well! Teachers can simply email the Education Foundation at artandwritingcontest@gmail.com with their name/school and that’s it! Winners will randomly be drawn on May 29.

“We ardently support our students, teachers and parents during this intricate and evolving educational landscape facing each and every one of us. We also know we have some of the most talented students who will rise to the challenge! Our Board of Directors encourages students, parents and teachers to be creative and HAVE FUN during this time of learning at home — together we can and will — be well and stay hopeful!” said Michelle Johnson, Executive Director. For more information, contact the Education Foundation at 541-355-5660 or email: artandwritingcontest@gmail.com for any questions.

engagedminds.org