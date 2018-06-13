Ken Marunowski’s Stunning Mixed Media Artwork Selected as 41st Anniversary Poster for Sunriver Music Festival

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Artist Kenneth Marunowski’s innovative mixed media (acrylic, charcoal, crayon, oil stick, pastel) masterpiece “Wonderful Town: Sunriver Suite” has been selected as the Sunriver Music Festival’s poster for 2018.

The Festival’s theme this year is dedicated to celebrating the 100th birthday of Leonard Bernstein. Ken’s work captures the dynamic energy of this preeminent composer and conductor. As a protégé of Bernstein, the Festival’s Artistic Director George Hanson is excited to share his love of Bernstein during this year’s season, August 10-22, in Bend and Sunriver.

Ken Marunowski is an artist and educator. He taught professional writing at the University of Minnesota Duluth before devoting himself fully to his artistic practice. Primarily an oil painter, Ken executes much of his art “en plein air” (in open air), the results of which he often uses in the studio as inspiration for additional works. Ken was awarded a 2016 Summer Artist Fellowship at the Marchutz School of Fine Art in Aix-en-Provence, France. He participated in the artistic life of the school and delivered a lecture on the intersection of painting and writing in the life of the artist to the university community. Ken currently resides in Bend, Oregon.

Each year, the Festival selects a Central Oregon artist to create the artwork for the annual festival poster. Local artists were invited to submit a piece for consideration and a committee of art enthusiasts selected Ken’s artwork.

To get complete information on the 41st Anniversary season, to purchase tickets, or learn more about Festival Faire, go online to sunrivermusic.org, call the office at 541-593-1084, or email at information@sunrivermusic.org.