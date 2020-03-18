KIDS Center’s Heartfelt Plea to the Community

The situation surrounding COVID-19 changes day by day, and the impact of this disease will continue to be felt in the weeks and months to come. Nonprofits are already canceling or postponing their spring fundraising events or moving to a virtual campaign format to ensure the health and safety of all involved. But while virtual events can be substituted, fundraising results will potentially decrease, especially given the economic uncertainty stemming from business and school closures.

KIDS Center is not immune to these challenges. In response to the evolving COVID-19 situation in our community, KIDS Center made the difficult decision to move the annual Healing Hearts Luncheon fundraiser, originally scheduled for Monday, April 6, to a virtual campaign effective immediately.

Each year, the Luncheon raises $150,000 to provide vital life-changing child abuse evaluations, family advocacy and therapy services for approximately 50 children and their families. These essential services provided by KIDS Center make the difference between those who heal from and overcome abuse and those who don’t. And unfortunately, the need for KIDS Center’s services is greater than ever. In 2019, KIDS Center performed 434 child abuse evaluations, 113 more than in 2018. The cost to provide just those additional services is approximately $500,000.

“We cannot forget about the health and safety of our community’s most vulnerable children in the midst of this health crisis. In what can feel like a lonely time, now is the time to come together to make a difference for the children who need our help the most” relayed KIDS Center’s Executive Director, Gil Levy.

KIDS Center is asking anyone who can to make a gift in any amount that is meaningful to them to ensure KIDS Center continues to be here for every child who needs these specialized services. These times are challenging for everyone, which is why a generous donor and long-time friend of KIDS Center has offered to match every donation, dollar for dollar, up to $25,000 to help maximize the impact of these gifts.

“It is truly difficult to ask others for help at a time when we are all struggling to find our way in this new reality. Children experiencing abuse depend on us to be their voice when they cannot ask for help themselves. So that is what we are doing, and I know we can rely on our community to respond in any way they can just as they always have,” said Robin Antonson, KIDS Center’s Development & Marketing director.

For more than 25 years, the hearts and generosity of the Central Oregon community have made KIDS Center’s work possible. There are not enough words to express the gratitude KIDS Center has for all who can help during these challenging and unprecedented times.

KIDS Center encourages the community to make a gift:

online at kidscenter.org

by mailing a check to KIDS Center at 1375 NW Kingston Ave, Bend OR 97703

or by phone at 541-383-5958

In response to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) situation, and based on the most up to date directives and recommendations from our public health and government authorities, KIDS Center is modifying some of our work practices to enhance the safety and well-being of our staff, clients, volunteers and community members. During this time, we will be limiting non-essential access to the facility and canceling or rescheduling non-urgent matters. KIDS Center remains open and available to provide direct services. For questions, please contact our main phone line at 541-383-5958.

KidsCenter.org