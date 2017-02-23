King Louie’s Portland Blue Review Presented by Riverhouse Jazz

Riverhouse on the Deschutes hotel, in partnership with Executive Producer G2 Strategic, continue the jazz series, Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz. The series features a combination of international touring and Northwest-based artists.

There will be two shows on one weekend each month on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm.

March 17-18 King Louie’s Portland Blue Review

Three amazing voices are featured; the smooth, soulful voice of Oregon’s King of Soul, Andy Stokes, the church-inspired “get down on your knees and pray” chants of LaRhonda Steele and the grit, warmth and oomph of West Virginia native Lisa Mann, who also masterfully holds down the bass grooves.

April 14-15 Ravi Coltrane Quintet

www.riverhouse.com/jazz