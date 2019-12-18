‘Know ‘20s’ Debuts this January at Deschutes Public Library in Honor of Centennial 

It was 100 years ago in January that Deschutes County had its first countywide library system—a collection of buildings, outposts and outreach vehicles that marked the beginning of what Deschutes Public Library is today. The Library kicks off its centennial celebration with a month of free events and programs that explore this pivotal decade in our history, as well as other things of the 1920s. Toast the great art of the Prohibition Era at a speakeasy, explore Art Deco architecture, change your life in just 20 minutes and more. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

The Pivotal Decades

Since the founding of the British colony of Jamestown in 1607, each century’s third decade has been pivotal in the history of American democracy. Colonists, and later Americans, would struggle during the 1620s, the 1720s, the 1820s and the 1920s over the character of democracy. Explore the history of these third-decade struggles and how democracy might advance during the 2020s.

Sunday, January 5 • 3:00pm • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Monday, January 6 • noon • Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Wednesday, January 15 • 11:00am • Sunriver Library | 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver

Oregon 19th Amendment Ratification 100th Anniversary

On January 14, 1920, Oregon became the 25th state to ratify the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which stated: “The right of citizens to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any State, on account of sex.” Come celebrate women’s suffrage with the League of Women Voters. Hear from a panel of local women politicians on why the vote is important to them, and why they choose to serve.

Tuesday, January 14 • 5:30pm • East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

1920s Literary Speakeasy at Gompers Distillery*

The early 20th century and the 1920s were an exciting, tumultuous time of change in culture, in rights, in philosophy and in the arts. If you’ve ever been fascinated with that era, the Lost Generation and the expatriates, with existentialism or with the seemingly sudden rise of modernism, you won’t want to miss this conversation. Light tastings of Gompers Distillery Spirits will be served, with cocktails available for purchase. Costumes of the era are encouraged! Age 21 and over only; space is limited and registration is required.

Wednesday, January 15 • 6:30pm • Gompers Distillery | 611 NE Jackpine Court #8, Redmond

The Roaring ‘20s

The Roaring ‘20s in Deschutes County was a decade of growth and turbulence. Join us as Kelly Cannon Miller of the Deschutes Historical Museum explores this exciting decade and learn more about how the lumber industry soared, prohibition reigned and racial tensions tore into our communities.

Thursday, January 16 • 6:00pm • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Modern or Modernistic? Art Deco Architecture & Design

Modern architecture in the early 20th century was characterized by social engineering and the relentless pursuit of innovation. Art Deco of the 1920s and ‘30s, and the related Art Moderne of the ‘30s and ‘40s, were often cast as conservative or superficial-modernistic, but not fully modern. Looking at several examples of Art Deco and Moderne architecture and design, mostly from the U.S., this presentation will consider their formal characteristics, cultural significance and their place in the history of modernism.

Friday, January 17 • noon • Sisters Library | 110 N Cedar Street, Sisters

Saturday, January 18 • 1:00pm • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

1920s Speakeasy at Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room*

If you were captivated by Woody Allen’s movie Midnight in Paris, then you’ll be hotsy-totsy for an afternoon appreciating the “inexhaustible variety of life” that was the 1920s. Look back 100 years to this explosive period of literature, art and music revival. Delve into the world of modernism exploring Gertrude Stein’s salon, the Lost Generation of writers, surrealism, jazz and more. Age 21 and over only; space is limited and registration is required.

Saturday, January 18 • 3:00pm • Crater Lake Spirits Distillery | 1024 NW Bond Street, Bend

Improve Your Life in 20 Minutes a Day

Today’s fast-paced world can be chaotic and overwhelming. Discover how you can decrease your stress level, increase your ability to cope with life’s demands and improve your health and longevity in just 20 minutes a day. Practice tools for mindfulness, meditation and breathing techniques to use at home. Learn how to “tap away” stress and unhelpful habits.

Tuesday, January 21 • 6:00pm • Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Saturday, January 25 • 1:00pm • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

