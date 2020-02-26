Know Future this March at Deschutes Public Library 

(Image | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

They say the future is now, but what does that mean for us? Find out with an in-depth look at the future of the economy and waste management in Central Oregon. Learn to reduce your carbon footprint with upcycled clothing and electric cars. And learn more about the fuzzy climate-change predictors known as pikas. All programs are free and open to the public.

Pikas of Local Lava Flows

Many findings suggest that climate change poses a significant threat to pika populations. However, modern discoveries of pikas in low-elevation lava flows offer a contrasting perspective. Come learn about pikas with Corrinne Oedekerk, a research technician on the American Pika Monitoring Project.

March 3 12pm • Sisters Library | 110 N Cedar Street, Sisters

March 10 3pm • La Pine Library | 16425 First Street, La Pine

March 12 6pm • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

The Electric Future of Cars, Bikes and Transit

Over the last 10 years, rapid advances in electric vehicles have changed the way we get around. The Environmental Center’s Electric Mobility expert, Neil Baunsgard, discusses what is available now and what is yet to come in the future of electric cars, bikes and public transit.

March 3 6pm • East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

March 11 12pm • Sisters Library | 110 N Cedar Street, Sisters

Fashion of the Future

Linda Barker of SecondTour Design recycles and reuses second-hand materials to create a fashion statement. Become inspired at this upcycled fashion show to modify existing garments to enhance your personal style, in a way that reduces the environmental impacts of the fashion industry.

March 5 6:30pm • East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

March 31 6pm • Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Shared History/Tribal History

In this talk, COCC and OSU-Cascades professor Justine Lowry explores her Native American heritage through the lens of Senate Bill 13, Shared History/Tribal History. Oregon schools will implement new curriculum that gives a more culturally accurate representation of our Indigenous communities and shared history.

March 7 3pm • Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

March 14 3pm • East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

The Future of Waste in Deschutes County

Are you looking to make an impact by reducing waste in our community? As the population of Deschutes County climbs, more trash enters the landfill. Join The Environmental Center’s Rethink Waste Program Manager, Ani Kasch, to address the current state of recycling and other forms of waste prevention, including food waste.

March 10 12:30pm • Sunriver Library | 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver

March 16 7pm • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Central Oregon’s Employment Future

The last decade was one characterized by unprecedented economic growth, but as we move into a new decade concerns and uncertainty abound. Damon Runberg, Regional Economist with the Oregon Employment Department, will look back at our current expansion and delve into expectations for job growth going forward.

March 13 12pm • Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

March 30 6pm • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

Separate myth from reality to unlock the key indicators of Alzheimer’s disease, often dismissed as side effects of normal aging. Attend this training presented by the Alzheimer’s Association to hear from people who have the disease and find out how to recognize the signs in yourself and others.

March 15 3pm • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Learn the differences between Alzheimer’s and Dementia including stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

March 18 • 6pm • Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

For more information about these programs, visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats, seating or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

deschuteslibrary.org