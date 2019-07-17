Know Pressure at Deschutes Public Library 

(Image | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

From the everyday stresses of life to the forces of nature you’ll find on high peaks, we all encounter different kinds of pressure on a daily basis. Join us at your library in August as we explore all things pressure. We’ll press beautiful handmade cards, learn about the mathematics of force, explore a variety of ways to de-stress and more. All programs are free and open to the public; limited seating and registration required for programs marked with an asterisk(*).

Handmade Cards*

Use stamping, embossing and other types of pressure to create one-of-a-kind greeting cards. Samples will provide ideas for common greetings, or you can create your own unique message. You’ll use handheld paper punches, stamps and more to make beautiful embellishments for your cards. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online at deschuteslibrary.org/calendar.

Tuesday, August 6 | 12pm | Sisters Library | 110 North Cedar Avenue, Sisters

Wednesday, August 7 | 12pm | Sunriver Library | 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver

Wednesday, August 8 | 6pm | East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Latin American Harpist Nicolas Carter

Under pressure? Come relax, renew and refresh with nurturing music and touching stories of Latin America with harpist Nicolas Carter. Carter is a talented and versatile international harpist, born in Minnesota and raised in Paraguay where he learned to play the Paraguayan harp. Carter, who has performed around the world, creates unique performances blending his musicianship with his skills as a theatre artist/storyteller.

Tuesday, August 6 | 6pm | Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

How to Achieve Your Dreams*

Many women share a common epidemic: Dream Drain. Goals and dreams are often put on hold or quietly slip away. How do you recover lost dreams ore create new ones when feeling stuck or in transition? Through mindfulness, visualization and planning, the objects become an empowering compass to stay on the path to your goals. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online at deschuteslibrary.org/calendar.

Thursday, August 8 | 6:30pm | Downtown Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Wednesday, August 28 | 3pm | La Pine Library | 16425 First Street, La Pine

Pressure by the Numbers

This exploration of pressure will give you a sense of the relative pressures in a range of settings that you might encounter. How do we measure pressure? How much pressure does it take to make a diamond? What is the atmospheric pressure on the surface of other planets? What does pressure have to do with why it’s so hard to make ramen on the top of the South Sister? Learn about it all at this fun presentation.

Tuesday, August 13 | 6pm | Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Write It Away*

Learn how to use journaling and list making to reduce stress. Studies show that writing things down (by hand) helps reduce our levels of stress. Join us and learn the practice of planning, taking notes and recording your daily, weekly and monthly events in an efficient and effective way. Space is limited and registration is required; register online at deschuteslibrary.org/calendar.

Thursday, August 15 | 6pm | Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Thursday, August 22 | 6pm | Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Yoga Nidra Workshop and Meditation*

Stressed? Try guided Yoga Nidra and meditation. Yoga Nidra is for anyone with a desire for greater inner peace and connection with one’s self. Kathy Durham will lead this simple meditative practice, which requires nothing of you but to lie down and listen. Space is limited and registration is required; register online at deschuteslibrary.org/calendar.

Friday, August 16 | 2pm | Sisters Library | 110 North Cedar Street, Sisters

Helping Student Athletes Deal with Pressure

We want our young athletes to have fun, build memories and feel great about their sports experience. But sports can also bring unwanted pressure that keeps kids from performing their best not only in their sport but in other areas of life. We’ll discuss tools to help kids deal with that pressure and find joy in competition. Led by Josh Cordell, who works with many of the area’s top young athletes in all sports as a mentor and life coach.

Monday, August 19 | 7pm | Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Tuesday, August 27 | 6pm | Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Pressure and Homeostatic Balance in Health and Disease

How do the external pressures of life affect our body’s ability to create and maintain a healthy, homeostatic balance? Classical Chinese medicine, which includes the modalities of acupuncture and herbal medicine, can offer keen insights into this question. Join Rob Mills to learn about how one can employ basic principles to effectively counter the negative impacts of pressure on one’s health and well-being.

Tuesday, August 27 | 12pm | East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats, seating or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

deschuteslibrary.org