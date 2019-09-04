KPOV Brings Back Its Popular Beatles Singalong

After a three-year hiatus, KPOV 88.9 FM is bringing back its beloved Beatles Singalong, a night of dancing and singing for music lovers of all ages. Family and friends can sing their hearts out to their favorite Beatles songs like Yellow Submarine and I Wanna Hold Your Hand. These hits and many more will be played by six diverse local bands, including JuJu Eyeball, Central Oregon’s premier Beatles cover band. The evening also features a trivia and costume contest, local food, beer, wine, a raffle and silent auction. KPOV’s magical mystery tour launches Saturday evening, October 5 at the Boys and Girls Club in in downtown Bend.

“Past Beatles Singalong lovers have been begging for KPOV to bring back this unique evening of music and fun that has packed the house since 2009”, says Rick Miller, KPOV DJ and event coordinator. “We are excited to see old friends and introduce the event to all the newcomers and tie-dye fans of Central Oregon.” Partners with KPOV in the Beatles Singalong include Kobold Brewing, Central Oregon Recording, Volcano Vineyards and Southern Accent Bend.

The Beatles Singalong is also a fundraiser for KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, the only nonprofit radio station located in Bend and broadcasting to much of Central Oregon. KPOV is a listener-supported and volunteer-powered effort that offers Central Oregonians real, locally created radio.

“KPOV is radio by the people and for the people of Central Oregon and hosting events like this brings KPOV closer to our community. The Beatles Singalong will also be a great opportunity to learn more about becoming a KPOV member just in time for the station’s 2019 Fall Membership drive,” adds Miller

