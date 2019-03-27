KPOV Screens This is Spinal Tap for Its Second Movie Night

(Photo | Courtesy of KPOV)

KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, has announced the second movie in its monthly series Movie Night with KPOV. On April 1, an appropriate date, KPOV will be screening This is Spinal Tap, a comic mock documentary spoof about a rock band on tour in the 1980’s. The film and series are benefits for the nonprofit community station.

This is Spinal Tap is a hilarious movie poking fun at the rock and roll industry in the 1980s, complete with the big hair and ear-splitting music of the time. First released in 1984, the film chronicles its own era, but remains a fresh and funny look at the music business. It will be a fun night both for those who have never seen the movie and fans who have watched it once or even a few times.

“After our successful first movie night featuring folk music and a heartwarming story, we decided to turn to comedy and a different music genre with This is Spinal Tap,” says KPOV Board member Lynn Bancroft, co-host of local music show Center Stage on KPOV. “We are looking forward to making people laugh and reminisce about their experiences with rock and roll in the 1980s.”

Movie Night with KPOV is hosted by Volcanic Theatre Pub, doors open at 7pm, Show at 7:30pm.

kpov.org