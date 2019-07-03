KPOV to Air Live Broadcast of Portland Waterfront Blues Festival

Celebrate Independence Day with KPOV, as we bring you a live broadcast of the Portland Waterfront Blues Festival this weekend. The Waterfront Blues Festival is the second-largest blues festival in the nation, and the largest blues festival west of the Mississippi.

This year’s Waterfront Blues Festival features artists such as Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, March Fourth, Shemekia Copeland, St Paul and The Broken Bones, the California Honeydrops, The Robert Cray Band, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Vintage Trouble.

KPOV will carry the live broadcast beginning at 12pm Thursday, July 4, and running through 10pm Sunday July 7. Specific broadcast times each day are available at kpov.org. KPOV is one of several members of Oregon Community Media to broadcast the blues festival live. Oregon Community Media is a network of Oregon community radio stations created in 2013 to strengthen independent stations serving audiences from Florence to Fossil. All share a commitment to community service and keeping local voices alive on the radio dial.

kpov.org • waterfrontbluesfest.com