KPOV Will Broadcast Live from Bend Roots Revival

(Photo courtesy of Bend Roots Revival Facebook Page)

KPOV will broadcast live from the Bend Roots Revival on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1. KPOV’s live broadcast of the Bend Roots Revival can be heard on KPOV 88.9 FM or live streaming on kpov.org, where the broadcast schedule and other information can also be found.

KPOV broadcasts live from local music festivals as an important part of its service to the community. In addition to expanding the number of people who can enjoy live local music, KPOV’s broadcasts are a way to help local bands gain exposure as well as to promote Central Oregon’s community festivals. KPOV’s broadcast is sponsored by JR’s Body and Paintworks and Cosmic Depot.

The 11th annual Bend Roots Revival takes place September 29-October 1 on Shevlin Hixon Road near the Old Mill. Bend Roots 2017 is a FREE community music festival featuring 120 acts & workshops–from blues to bluegrass; from funk & jazz to rock ‘n’ roll.

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered, nonprofit community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. KPOV is radio by the people and for the people of Central Oregon; strengthening arts, culture, community and democracy through independent, non-commercial radio. KPOV offers locally produced programs not heard on any other radio stations in the region, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon.

Underwriting with KPOV High Desert Community is available and affordable for nonprofit organizations and local businesses. For a program schedule, underwriting information, to donate or to volunteer, call 541-322-0863 or visit the website at kpov.org.