KPOV’s Third Movie Night to Feature Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck

(Photo | Courtesy of KPOV)

KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, has announced the third movie in its monthly series Movie Night with KPOV. On May 20, KPOV will screen Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, a documentary about the life and music of Kurt Cobain. This film and the entire series are benefits for the nonprofit community station.

Kurt Cobain is one of the most iconic figures in rock music history. Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck tells his life story with depth and nuance appropriate for the brilliant and driven artist, who passed away 25 years ago last month.

KPOV’s movie night series continues with a special tribute to one of the most influential rockers of the 80’s and 90’s,” says Rick Miller, host of KPOV’s Center Stage. “Knowing Kurt Cobain was a huge supporter and fan of community radio, it is fitting for KPOV to pay tribute to his memory with this documentary.”

“The film will be even more powerful when viewed with other music lovers in the comfortable and creative space of Volcanic Theatre Pub,” adds Miller.

Tickets are available at bendticket.com, or at KPOV, 501 NW Bond Street, Monday through Friday, 1 to 5pm. Proceeds benefit KPOV. Go to kpov.org for more information.

Doors open at 7pm and the film shows at 7:30pm at Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive in Bend.

Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck” and Movie Night with KPOV are hosted by Volcanic Theatre Pub.

