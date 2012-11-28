Kristi Miller Hosts New Weekday Show, myWindow

Bend native and popular television personality Kristi Miller has launched a lunchtime show each weekday entitled, myWindow with Kristi Miller, on KBNZ (channel 6/606 HD). The show debuted in October and features hyper-local content, such as personalities and stories of interest to residents of Central Oregon.

myWindow with Kristi Miller is a lifestyle/talk show focused on the lives of locals so expect discussion and recommendations relevant to family, relationships, health and beauty, home and garden, recipes, crafts, gadgets and more.

“Our overarching goal is to create compelling and fun content that you will enjoy watching, while perhaps even learning something new,” said myWindow host and producer, Miller. “We plan to have a show that helps viewers live a more fulfilled Central Oregon lifestyle.”

From exploring local and sustainable holiday gifts, to family friendly holiday events, Kristi Miller’s new show will explore a wide variety of seasonal topics this December and January sure to get people in the holiday mood and ready to tackle their New Year’s resolutions.

All of this will feature local guests and focus on Central Oregon and its unique lifestyle. Several guests that will appear soon are: Chris Telfer, soon to be former State Senator will be coming in for an interview prior to leaving office and Dr. Elizabeth Daniels will be exploring whether or not media is feeding girls the wrong kind of heroes.

myWindow with Kristi Miller will air weekdays at Noon on KBNZ-CBS for Central Oregon, on channels 6 and 606 in HD. Encore presentations will air on BendBroadband’s COTV Channel 11 and 611 in HD at 6:30pm and 11pm.

You can contact the show and stay up-to-date on myWindow with Kristi Miller by following the show’s Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest pages and on its website www.myWindowKBNZ.com.



