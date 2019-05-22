La Pine Outdoor Adventure Day Next Week

(Photo | Courtesy of Deschutes National Forest)

The Deschutes National Forest has partnered with the Klamath County and Bend-La Pine School Districts, Discover Your Forest, High Desert Museum, Children’s Forest of Central Oregon, Oregon State Parks and Recreation and the Deschutes and Klamath County Sheriff’s Offices to host Outdoor Adventure Day for local grade school children on May 30.

Approximately 800 school children in La Pine, Gilchrist, Crescent and surrounding homeschooling communities in kindergarten through fifth grades will meet at the La Pine High School baseball fields for a fun and educational adventure. Archaeologists, wildlife biologists, firefighters, recreation specialists and others will staff 30 stations for children to visit and learn about fish, plants, cultural resources, animals, outdoor recreation and safety, art, water, recycling and fire.

“This is a day for kids to get outside and experience the joy and wonder of nature,” said Kathy Enna, event organizer and Fuels Specialist on the Crescent Ranger District. “It’s an opportunity to introduce them to new ideas—maybe career ideas—and engage them in fun, hands-on activities that they can do or experience in their backyards or the national forest.”

Outdoor Adventure Day will last from 10am-2pm and Smokey the Bear and Woodsy Owl will be stopping by for a lunch time visit.

Kids are encouraged to be prepared for the weather with appropriate clothing and carry water with them.

The event will be held at La Pine High School (baseball fields) 51633 Coach Rd. in La Pine.

For more information contact Kathy Enna, 541-433-3257.

fs.fed.us