Lantern Festival Casts Light on Chinese New Year at COCC

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) welcomes the community to join its “Lantern Festival“ event from 4:30-6:30pm, Friday, March 2, at the Bend campus’s Modoc Hall. This free event will feature traditional games, foods, crafts and a display of student-made lanterns.

Participants will learn more about Asian culture and celebrate the 2018 cycle of the Chinese zodiac. This event is organized by the college’s Chinese program, the Early Childhood Education program, and the Asian Culture Club. For more information, contact Lin Hong, Chinese Language and Culture department, at 541-383-7261 or lhong@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability, contact Joe Viola: 541-383-7775. For accommodation due to other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact the Office of Disability Services: 541-383-7743.