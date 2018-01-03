Late Nite Catechism: Time To Laugh Your Sins Off

Wednesday, January 24 and Thursday, January 25 at 7:30pm class is called to session! Late Nite Catechism that is. The Tower Theatre Foundation presents a hilarious evening that is part catechism class, part stand-up routine, and is the longest-running one-woman show in Off-Broadway history! During class Sister ranges from benevolent instructor, rewarding the “students” (the audience) for correct answers with glow-in-the-dark rosaries and laminated saint cards, to an authoritative drill sergeant. A comedic time-warp back to the days of Latin Mass, meatless Fridays, and rulers across the knuckles. “Late Nite Catechism speaks to an audience much broader than the membership of any one church,” declared The New York Times. “It’s an uproarious piece of interactive theatre, inspired, well written and hilarious!” Leave the Hail Marys at home and come laugh your sins off!

This performance is presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation and sponsored by Bend Surgery Center with additional support from Central Oregon Radiology, Deschutes Brewery, Oregrown, Hasson Company Realtors, AmeriTitle, and Sally Russell. Tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

What: Late Nite Catechism

Tickets: Reserved Seating $27, $37, $47 (Plus $3 preservation fee)

When: Wednesday, January 24 and Thursday, January 25 at 7:30pm

Where: Tower Theatre – 835 NW Wall Street – Bend, Oregon

541-317-0700 or TowerTheatre.org