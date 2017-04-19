gala de oro
Latino Community Gala de Oro

Central Oregon’s champion for immigrant families, The Latino Community Association (LCA), will host their 3rd Annual Gala de Oro on April 21 at the downtown Boys & Girls Club of Bend, adding multiple features to raise the experience to new heights.

Their Latin American-inspired fundraising event will feature a VIP Dinner from 6-7:30pm with signature cocktails, craft beer and wine, guest speaker Alberto Moreno, chair of the Oregon Commission on Hispanic Affairs, a client testimonial, cultural performances and a live auction.

This will be a less formal small plate dinner from local chefs and masquerade ball from 7:30-11pm with live Latin music from Portland’s Pura Vida Orchesta, dance performances, margaritas, a silent auction and raffles.

Funds raised will help LCA expand their workforce education and training services aimed at increasing family incomes and strengthening local businesses.

541-550-6297
galadeoro@latinocommunityassociation.org
www.GalaDeOro.org

