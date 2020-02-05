Le Vent du Nord Returns to the 2020 Sisters Folk Festival Lineup as the Encore Artist

(Le Vent du Nord | Photo Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

The Sisters Folk Festival has begun rolling out its 2020 lineup and will announce one performer every other day through the end of February.

The award-winning and highly acclaimed band Le Vent du Nord, a leading force in Quebec’s progressive francophone folk movement, will perform September 11-13 as the Encore Artist. The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions, while enhancing its hard-driving soulful music (rooted in the Celtic diaspora) with a broad range of global influences.

The band was a huge hit at the 2019 Sisters Folk Festival, garnering a slight edge over several other bands to be named the official Encore Artist for 2020.

On stage, these friends create intense, joyful and dynamic live performances that expand the bounds of tradition in striking global directions. This is the modern sound of tradition, a music of the here and now. Tickets can be purchased at

eventbrite.com/e/2020-sisters-folk-festival-tickets-81641159907.

sistersfolkfestival.org