Learn to Self-Edit / Polish Your Writing

Class includes live critique of work submitted by seven registrants

Saturday, May 13, 1-5pm

Aspen Ridge, 1110 Purcell, Bend

Instructor: Linda Stirling, international best-selling author, coach, agent, editor.

Learn how to self-edit and evaluate your work so it’s in the best possible shape before sending it to a professional editor. Linda coaches hundreds of writers every year, as well as edits several books a year for publication. She was named one of the best editors in the U.S. in the second edition of Editors On Editing – What Writers Need to Know About What Editors Do, written by the Gerald C. Gross.

During this workshop, Linda will provide critiques for samples of work sent in previously from seven registrants. Participants will engage in critiquing, both giving and receiving, under her guidance. Tip sheets and other materials that focus on improving your manuscript will be provided, as well.

Want your piece critiqued in class? If you would like to be one of the seven participants to have a sample of your work critiqued in this workshop, register now then send THREE PAGES, DOUBLE-SPACED, 11 PT. TYPE of your manuscript to Linda@ThePublishingAuthority.com. Linda will accept the first seven pieces she receives and will reply letting you know whether you are one of the seven.

http://centraloregonwritersguild.com/workshops.html

WORKSHOP FEES: (4-hr workshop – Class limit 30 students)

Member – $25, Nonmember – $35, Student and Youth – $15