Les Schwab Amphitheater recently announced some concerts set to bring throngs of people to the banks of the Deschutes this summer.

Pink Martini — Friday June 30 Kicking off the season in June with everyone’s favorite little orchestra. To make the night even more romantic, both China Forbes and Storm Large are performing.

Jack Johnson — July 20 making it his only Oregon show. For the first time since 2014, Jack and the band are hitting the road for a North American summer tour, kicking off June 2 at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, Illinois and ending on the West Coast. Fans who purchase a ticket will receive a download of Jack’s new song, Fragments.

Diana Krall — July 25 – All tickets include a download of Diana Krall’s upcoming album Turn Up The Quiet, celebrates Jazz and the Great American Songbook, reuniting Diana with Grammy Award-winning producer, Tommy LiPuma. Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered five Grammys.

Steve Miller Band & Peter Frampton — August 4. This will be the first time Frampton has performed at the amphitheater.

