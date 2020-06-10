Let’s Make Plans — BendFilm Programming Survey

(Photo | Courtesy of BendFilm)

As we have reflect on all the ways our world has changed in the last few months, we have a renewed sense of purpose for bringing people together to connect, share, build empathy and create opportunities for understanding. There is no question of whether we will host the BendFilm Festival, it’s just a matter of where people will be watching the films and how they will be connecting.

We want to plan for this uncertain future with your feedback and thoughts in mind. Please take a moment to give us your honest thoughts on the upcoming festival, our Tin Pan programming and more. Your feedback will help us shape future programming so we can continue to add valuable and enriching experiences to the community.

