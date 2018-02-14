At Liberty Presents a Peña Cultural

(Photo above: Alejandro Salazar | courtesy of At Liberty)

Saturday February 17, 2018 4pm

At Liberty, a year-round dedicated arts space and cultural hub in Downtown Bend, is pleased to present Peña Cultural. A Peña Cultural is an entertaining gathering where artists along with cultural promoters and the general public gather to enjoy music, poetry, dance and other artistic expressions.

At Liberty will feature four artists for this Peña Cultural celebration:

Fine artist Alejandro Salazar from Colima, Mexico who currently lives in Northern California and

whose work is currently on exhibition At Liberty

Accomplished musician Miguel de Alonso from Mexico who lives in Bend and has an expertise

in music from Latin America and the Middle East

Elegant poet Alberto Moreno is the chair for the Oregon Commission on Hispanic Affairs and

the executive director of the Oregon Latino Health Coalition.

Young Peruvian dancer Xeina Ccallo who is from the Highlands of Peru and is currently attending

school in Bend.

“At Liberty is thrilled to bring the tradition of a Peña Cultural to Bend, Oregon,” says Jenny Green, a partner

At Liberty. “Highlighting the artistic contributions of the many Latino Americans living in the United States

while helping raise funds for and increase awareness of the Latino Community Association of Central Oregon

is a great honor for At Liberty and we hope a gift to our community,” added Green.

At Liberty’s Peña Cultural will take place on Saturday February 17, 2018 at 4pm At Liberty, (849 NW Wall Street Bend, Oregon 97703).This event is open and free to the public with donations encouraged for the Latino Community Association of Central Oregon.

More about At Liberty: At Liberty, located in Bend’s historic Liberty Theatre provides an inspiring and dynamic space for the exploration of arts and culture, through exhibitions, collaborations, and events. For more information on the space, renting the space, or ideas for collaboration, visit: www.atlibertyarts.com.