Lights-No Camera – Action 2nd Street Presents CLUE

Stage Right Productions & AMZ Productions presents CLUE at 2nd Street Theater, Friday January 6 at 7:30pm.

Lights-No Camera-Action is a series of live staged readings from popular movie scripts, featuring local comedians and actors.

First up is a hilarious reading of the popular 1985 movie, CLUE, which was based on a popular board game and starred Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn and Christopher Lloyd among others.

“Bringing this 80’s classic to life is a dream come true for me,” says the show’s director and CEO of AMZ Productions, Jesse Locke. “It’s going to be a wild night full of surprises, audience participation and murder! With this cast at this theatre, expect the unexpected!

General Admission Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door and are available by calling the box office at 541-312-9626 or at www.2ndstreettheater.com

Performance is 7:30pm, doors open a 7pm.

Stage Right Productions is a nonprofit organization that runs 2nd Street Theater. Founded in 2011, Stage Right Productions’ mission is to cultivate the performing arts and provide a venue, support, entertainment and education to both the creative individuals and audiences in Central Oregon.