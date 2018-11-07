Limited Seating for Jim Wetherbee Speaks on Space & Music

(Photo courtesy of Cascade School of Music)

Jim Wetherbee, U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame Inductee, will present on the relationship between two of his passions, space and music on November 9 at the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Central Oregon. Wetherbee will be available for autograph signing and is donating a pair of autographed drumsticks and a piece of space travel memorabilia to be raffled at the event, a fundraiser on behalf of the Cascade School of Music’s search for a new home.

Wetherbee will perform with the Cascade School of Music’s Anything but Vanilla student rock band, followed by a presentation of his experience in space, weaving in the importance of music. The event begins at 5:30pm with hors d’oeuvres and wine, and the presentation beginning at 7pm. The event location is the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Central Oregon at 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend. The event is open to guests of all ages.

“Jim Wetherbee’s engaging perspective on space and music on November 9 will deliver an important message to guests: the youth of Central Oregon can shoot for the stars with music education provided by the Cascade School of Music” said Robert Lambeth, Executive Director of the Cascade School of Music.

Wetherbee is a veteran of six space flights, logging almost 1,600 hours in space. He is the first American to command five space missions.

In addition to being a member of the astronaut rock and roll band, Max Q, Wetherbee is an honorary member of the Musicians’ Union Local 47 and a member of the American Federation of Musicians in Los Angeles.

Tickets are $35 and may be purchased here or by calling our office at 541-382-6866. For bulk ticket purchases of 10 tickets or more, the cost is $30 and you may call our office to make that purchase.

Cascade School of Music is the largest, and only, nonprofit music school in Bend with a mission to transform lives and enrich our community by providing exceptional music education and experiences for all Central Oregonians. An average of 700 students per week were served by the Cascade School of Music in 2017.

Register here: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07efqu32fob93a65ae&oseq=&c=f76bf350-90ca-11e7-823b-d4ae5275b546&ch=f78806d0-90ca-11e7-823b-d4ae5275b546

If you have any further questions please call Cascade School of Music at 541-382-6866.